Flushing Fire Truck Crash Leaves Seven Injured

Share 0

A city Fire Department truck was at the center of a multi-car crash that resulted in seven injuries in Flushing on Saturday.

The truck was responding to a high-rise fire at 43-70 Kissena Blvd., the FDNY said. At 10:13 a.m., the truck collided with a Lexus at the intersection of Kissena Boulevard and Booth Memorial Avenue. The Lexus then collided with a Mercedes, according to reports.

Of the seven injuries, four were minor and three were serious, and all of the victims were taken to local hospitals, the FDNY said. A child was among the injured.

The fire was blazing on the ninth story of the high-rise. Three firefighters had minor injuries while responding to the fire.

-James Farrell