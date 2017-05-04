Which Flowers To Give The World’s Best Mom?

Share 0

A bouquet of flowers is a classic gift that never goes out of fashion. They’re beautiful, colorful and fragrant— and they’re always appreciated by the recipient. What sort of flowers will you be offering your mom on Mother’s Day?

Ideally, you should give your mom a bouquet of her favorite flowers, but maybe you don’t know which ones she likes best.

Don’t worry— there are a few general guidelines to help you choose. Peonies symbolize sincerity of feeling, lilies express both sweetness and purity and white orchids represent purity of love. They are all popular for Mother’s Day, right alongside classic roses, the ultimate symbol of love.

You could choose a bouquet of only one kind of flower or a floral composition combining lilies with other varieties. When choosing a color scheme, opt for soft pastels, such as pink and white. If your mom prefers brighter colors, opt for a bouquet in shades of orange or purple or for a bouquet of different-colored roses.

If you want to give a gift that lasts more than a few days— and your mother has a little bit of a green thumb— you could opt for a potted plant rather than cut flowers. Lilies and orchids, for example, are usually available in pots as well as in bouquets.

One last tip: go to the florist’s early enough in the day to avoid the rush and have your pick

of the choicest flowers.

Flower shops are always busy on Mother’s Day.