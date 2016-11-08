Five Queens Coyotes Euthanized Despite Backlash

Share 0

Five coyotes living near LaGuardia Airport were euthanized last night, part of a family that has been described by conservationists as the first breeding family ever recorded on Long Island.

“Last night, five coyotes were located and euthanized to help keep airport travelers, workers and nearby residents safe after the coyotes became acclimated to humans, increasing the possibility of an attack,” said the Port Authority in a statement to the Queens Tribune. “The actions were in accordance with the law for handling such situations.”

Reports late last week revealed that the Port Authority was planning on euthanizing the animals because they posed “potential threat to our employees and members of the community, including children who use nearby baseball fields,” the agency said. The agency said that euthanizing them was a last resort after repeated efforts to remove them and that they would be trapped and euthanized by the Department of Agriculture.

Some conservationists, however, disagreed and expressed displeasure at the decision.

“I’m utterly devastated on a personal level,” said Frank Vincenti of the Wild Dog Foundation when he first heard of the Port Authority’s plans. Vincenti, who has been following the coyotes since they first appeared, said that he had been working to haze the animals, or scare them off, so that they would not become acclimated to human presence and that he had been seeing results.

After the announcement was made, Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright held a press conference on Friday in Manhattan after a philanthropist offered to pay for safe relocation of the animals.

