Five Buildings Evacuated After Gas Leak

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

Early Monday morning, five buildings on Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill were temporarily evacuated and service on the A train was suspended after a gas leak was found in the street.

On Tuesday National Grid spokesperson Karen Young stated, “Crews conducted a thorough investigation and identified a gas leak on the main in the street [Liberty Avenue] which affected five buildings. National Grid crews made the repair and the buildings were safe for re-entry. There was no interruption to gas service.”

She added that National Grid crews investigated for gas odor at addresses 118-08 to 118-18, which are mostly retail space on the first floor and apartments above on the south side of Liberty Avenue.

The MTA said that service on the A train was suspended between 8:53 a.m. and noon, and shuttle buses were provided for riders.

The gas leak spilled over into the Con Ed electrical vault, which needed to be monitored, said Con Edison spokesperson Sidney Alvarez. He added that the electricity for the block was shut off between 8:45 a.m. and 2:50 p.m. for 23 customers in those multi-dwelling units.

Workers in the retail shops on the first floor stated that the FDNY showed up before 8 a.m. on Monday to clear out the shops and the apartments above.

The FDNY reported that 12 FDNY units responded and there were 60 firefighters responding to the scene. No injuries were reported.

National Grid’s Young also stated, “National Grid responded along with emergency officials and other utilities yesterday to investigate a gas odor on Liberty Avenue in Queens. National Grid worked alongside with FDNY to ensure the safety of the community and the emergency responders; there were no injuries. Safety is our top priority. We encourage customers to call 9-1-1 or National Grid at 718-643-4050 if they smell gas and we will respond immediately and conduct a thorough investigation.”

