First Lady Announces Launch Of NYC Well

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Elmcor Youth & Adult Activities, Inc., in Corona, whose mission is to enrich the lives of individuals and families and to build a better Queens community, opened its doors on Monday to First Lady Chirlane McCray, American Psychiatric Association President Maria A. Oquendo, elected officials and health leaders, who announced the launch of NYC Well, a one-click, one-call connection to counseling, crisis intervention, peer support and referrals to ongoing treatment services.

NYC Well was created by ThriveNYC, the 2015 overhaul of the city’s mental health services.

“If you or someone you care about struggles with mental illness or substance misuse, you shouldn’t have to struggle to get help,” said McCray. “With NYC Well, support is as close as your phone or computer. No matter where you live or how much money you make, you can reach out to NYC Well with a call, text or chat. If you are a spouse worrying that drugs or alcohol are taking over your partner’s life, a parent concerned about changes in your teenager’s behavior, so stressed that you can’t work or so sad and lonely you struggle to leave your home, NYC Well is here for you. The service is free, confidential and accessible in more than 200 languages, 365 days of the year and 24/7. Just like our city, it never sleeps.”

The city will invest $4.5 million a year to NYC Well in an effort to reduce the $14 billion that New York City alone loses a year in productivity because of mental health and substance misuse, and to reduce the 70,000 emergency-room visits a year in New York City because of alcohol misuse alone.

Prior to launching the program, ThriveNYC conducted a study that estimated that NYC Well would be capable of handling 200,000 inbound calls, texts and chats per year, which is twice the capacity of the previous Lifenet. There will be 83 full-time professionals available to help, with additional counselors and peer-specialists ready to lend support on a per-diem basis, depending on volume.

To reach a counselor at NYC Well, New Yorkers can either call 1-888-NYC-Well, text WELL to 65173 or chat at nyc.gov/nycwell. Counseling services will be available within seconds in over 200 languages.

According to ThriveNYC, one in five New Yorkers suffers from a mental health condition in any given year, with many going untreated. Many of the cases are treatable.

“It is with great excitement that I commend the launch of NYC Well, which will link every New Yorker in need of mental-health care with essential services,” said Oquendo. “NYC Well will greatly improve access to mental-health care and provide services early on, when they are most effective. Importantly, NYC Well is poised to set an example for other U.S. cities to follow.”

