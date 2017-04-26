First Homeless Girl Scout Troop Originates In Queens

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

The very first Girl Scout troop of its kind was created in Queens this month.

Although the recently founded group of 25 girls takes trips and sells Samoas and Thin Mints as do most Girl Scout troops across the country, Girl Scout Troop 6000 is the first of its kind to consist solely of homeless girls. The group is made up of girls, between the ages of 5 and 14 years, who live at the Sleep Inn in Queens, a 10-floor hotel that the city transformed into a homeless shelter, which currently serves 100 homeless families.

“Troop 6000 was born out of our 100-plus year commitment to giving all girls the opportunity to become leaders in their communities, the workplace and the world.” said Barbara Murphy-Warrington, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Greater New York. “We believe any girl, whoever she is or wherever she lives, should have the opportunity to be a Girl Scout.”

Troop 6000 was created in February by Giselle Burgess, a homeless mother of five who serves as the Queens community development specialist for Girl Scouts of Greater New York.

On Tuesday, Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) and the City Council rewarded Troop 6000 with a ceremonial proclamation for making history as the first troop in the city exclusively for homeless girls.

“Today, we honor a very special group of young women who made history and are the future leaders of our city,” Van Bramer said. “After meeting the young women of Troop 6000, I can tell you that they have big dreams. They are our future engineers, fashion designers, athletes, doctors, activists and community leaders. With Troop 6000, they now have a place to realize their dreams, find stability, make lifelong friends, and discover the strength they have inside to be whoever they want to be. I am so proud of these young women and the community leaders that turned this dream into a reality, and I am deeply committed to seeing this troop’s expansion all across New York City. Troop 6000 is truly just about the most right thing I’ve ever been a part of.”

The Troop is funded by the Girl Scouts of Greater New York, which covers the costs for the girls— including membership fees; a starter kit of patches, pins, workbooks and vests; and monthly fees. The troop also accepts donations.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com