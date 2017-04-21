Firefighter Killed Battling Ridgewood Fire

Share 0

By Jon Cronin

Firefighter William Tolley, a 14-year veteran of the FDNY, died on April 20 after he fell from a rooftop while battling a two-alarm fire in Ridgewood.

The city’s Fire Department announced on April 21 that Tolley, 42, who was assigned to Glendale’s Ladder 135, was transported to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center after the fall and succumbed to his injuries there.

He is survived by his wife, Marie, and daughter, Isabella. The FDNY noted that Tolley is the 1,147th firefighter ever “to make the supreme sacrifice while serving our city.”

Tolley started his career at Ladder 135 in December 2003. He had previously been assigned to Jamaica’s Ladder 155 in March 2010 and returned to Ladder 135 in October 2011.

A memorial service will be held at the firehouse, located at 66-44 Myrtle Ave in Glendale, on Friday at 6 p.m.

The department stated that donations in his honor can be made to the Firefighter William Tolley’s Children’s Educational Fund by clicking here (https://www.fdnyfoundation.org/donate/) and selecting the fund in the drop down menu.

The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund, known as Answer the Call, stated that they will be, “providing $25,000 to Firefighter Tolley’s widow and intends to provide ongoing financial support in the form of an annual stipend for the rest of her life, or as long as the organization has the means to do so.”

Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley (D-Glendale) offered her condolences, “This is a truly heartbreaking loss for the New York City Fire Department and the Glendale community. The members of his firehouse will need our community’s support during this very difficult time. My prayers are with his family and the Department.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio also released a statement regarding the fallen firefighter.

Queens Borough President Melinda Katz said that Tolley died while trying to protect fellow New Yorkers.

“Today, our borough and city mourn the loss of one of New York’s Bravest. Mr. Tolley died from injuries sustained while doing the dangerous and heroic job of protecting New Yorkers,” Queens Borough President Melinda Katz said. “We deeply mourn Mr. Tolley’s sudden loss, and salute the courage he displayed and sacrifices he made not just today, but every single day throughout his 14 years of service to the people of the City of New York. Our prayers are with his family at this time, especially his wife, his young daughter, his brother and his parents. Our thoughts are also with the rest of his family, friends and the entire FDNY community.”

And the city’s fire commissioner said that the department’s thoughts went out to Tolley’s family.

“It is a terrible tragedy for a department that’s certainly known more than its share of tragedies. Certainly our hearts are primarily with William’s wife, Marie, with his daughter, Isabella, with his mom and dad, with his brother and with the members of Ladder 135 and Engine 286 who lost a dear colleague, a dear brother, in a moment,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “It’s a terrible tragedy for the Department, especially on the heels, one month after the death, of EMT Yadi Arroyo.”

Emergency Medical Technician Yadira Arroyo of EMS Station 26, died on March 16.