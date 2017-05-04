Finding The Right Words

Share 0

This Mother’s Day, find the right words to express your love. Do you want to celebrate Mother’s Day with a sentimental card expressing your unconditional love? Here are some ideas to help inspire your inner poet.

There are a million ways to tell your mother just how much you love her. For example, you could let her know that you’re proud to call her your mom, that you look up to her in every way or that you’re honored to have inherited her amazing qualities. You could also thank her for always being there when you needed her most or for being a part of your most cherished childhood memories. If you’re not the sentimental type—and that’s just fine—opt for some comic relief. Remind your mom of your most petty arguments and underline your gratitude for her unwavering patience.

Remember, Mother’s Day is a celebration of all mothers. Give a thoughtful card to your grandmother, a daughter who has children of her own, an expecting friend or someone who has served as a mother figure in your life. And men, don’t forget to show your appreciation to the mother of your children on this special day.

Granted, we don’t all have easygoing relationships with our mothers. Remember, you don’t need to inundate her with compliments or super-sentimental thoughts to show your appreciation. It’s important to remain sincere. Simply tell her that you’re thinking of her and wish her a wonderful day—it’s guaranteed to put a smile on her face.

