Find Fun, Fresh Ways To Use Your Cherished China

Share 0

Sometimes collecting all the pieces to your cherished wedding china may take more time than you think. It took Jill Rogers four decades.

“After 44 years of marriage, I got the soup bowls I wanted; Mama would be so proud to know I finally have exactly what she wanted for me,” said Rogers. “My mother started this pattern for me in high school, buying pieces from the area grocery store. The fact she started it was so sweet and special.”

Over the years, Rogers actually forgot the name of her pattern. That’s when she turned to dinnerware giant, Replacements, Ltd. The company’s research team not only identified Rogers’ vintage pattern through Replacements’ free pattern identification service but they even had the pieces she needed to complete her set.

“I collected pieces here and there through the years but never had more than six place settings,” said Rogers. “We use it for special family occasions, such as birthdays and anniversaries, and sometimes we take our special china out just for us.”

Replacements’ designer, Julie Robbins, hears similar stories from baby boomers like Rogers, who after years of collecting, finally completed their patterns. However, as families mature and styles evolve, boomers are increasingly asking Robbins for fun ways to refresh their treasured patterns.

“They love their wedding china and are attached to it because it means so much to them, but they want to freshen it up and give their dinnerware a more current look and feel,” said Robbins. “It’s really easy to stay true to tradition, yet transform your table by adding a splash of color or different medium. Mixing and matching patterns continues to be a huge trend in tabletop, transcending all ages, from millennials to boomers.”

So, how do you go about creating a look that makes you want to take your vintage china out of storage and use it every day? Start by looking for complementing patterns that fit your lifestyle.

“You might start with a piece that you use on a regular basis, such as a salad plate, then build around that piece by adding patterns that pull out a color, shape or feeling that accentuates the current pattern you already own,” said Robbins.

And who says your dinnerware is just for eating? Find fun ways to use it around your home.

“Think outside the dining room,” said Robbins. “I inherited a set that I love but didn’t fit my entertaining style, so I took the tea cups and now use them for notions in my sewing room. You could also use cups to hold doodads in any room of your house, while tureens and teapots make wonderful flower vases. I find bathrooms and powder rooms are great places to use old china because those rooms are often under-decorated and very antiseptic. Using old, pretty serving pieces, such as an oval vegetable or sugar bowl to hold soap or flowers, helps make those rooms warmer and more inviting.”

Looking for more ideas or would like help with design dilemmas? Simply contact the company’s creative team through Replacements’ Facebook page.