Fighting Hunger: Food Pantries & Kitchens: Part I

According to Hunger Free America, one in five New York City children live in food-insecure households, which means families must decide whether to pay rent, utilities, medical care or food.

If you are in need of food, call Hunger Free America at (212) 825-0028 for food assistance. Their directory of approximately 200 food pantries, soup kitchens and other food assistance programs located all over Queens has been partially reprinted here, and can also be located at nyccah.org/hungermaps. Many of these locations have limited hours, so be sure to call ahead to find out when you can stop by.

JAMAICA

St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church

150-75 Goethals Ave., 11432

(718) 969-3226

Food Pantry: Thu 9am – 12pm Referral needed other days, call for more information

The Harding Ford Vision, Inc.

157-22 Tuskegee Airmen Way, 11433

(347) 661 7382

Soup Kitchen: Wed. 10am-12pm Food Pantry: Wed. 10am-12pm & Sat. 2pm-4pm

First United Methodist Church of Jamaica

162-10 Highland Ave., 11432 (718) 739-2269

Food Pantry: Mon 8:30am – 9:30am Valid ID with current address required. Closed holidays.

Jamaica Hispanic SDA Church

88-24 161 St., 11432

(718) 736-5291

Food Pantry: Sun 8am – 9am Sign-in required.

Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary

88-19 Parson Blvd., 11432 (718) 739-0241

Soup Kitchen: Thu 5:30pm – 6:30pm

First Reformed Church of Jamaica

159-29 90th Ave., 11432, (718) 658-6333

Soup Kitchen: Mon 5pm-6pm

River Fund

89-11 Lefferts Blvd., 11432 (718) 441-1125

Food Pantry: Sat 7am – 11am

AIDS Center of Queens County (ACQC)

89-74 162 St., 6th Floor, 11432 (718) 896-2500

Food Pantry: Tue, Thu 8:30am – 10am. Get there early to get a ticket, first come first served. Only 75 people will be served. ID required.

First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica

89-60 164 St., 11432

(718) 526-4775, x29

Soup Kitchen: Wed 5:30pm – 6:30pm

Food Pantry: Tue 10am – 12pm, 4th Sat 9am – 12pm, Photo ID & proof of address required for pantry.

Jamaica Service Program for Older Adults

92-47 165 St., 11433

(718) 657-6500

Food Pantry: Mon – Fri 8:30am – 4:30pm, Emergency pantry for seniors (60+) only

St. Benedict the Moor Food Pantry

171-17 110 Ave., 11433

(718) 526-4018

Food Pantry: 2nd & 4th Tue 10am – 11:30am, ID required. No pantry in July and August.

Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York

111-54 Merrick Blvd., 11433 (718) 206-4600, x3018

Soup Kitchen: Mon, Thu 11am – 1:30pm, Food Pantry: Mon, Thu 11am – 1:30pm

Calvary Baptist Church Food Pantry

111-10 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., 11433

(718) 297-2301

Food Pantry: Wed 10am – 12pm, Thu 11:30am – 1:30pm, Photo ID required.

Brooks Memorial United Methodist Church

143-22 109 Ave., 11435

(718) 658-8822

Food Pantry: Thu 6pm – 8pm, 1st & 3rd Sat 10am – 12pm, Picture ID required.

Morris Brown AME Church – Helping Hand

145-03 Rockaway Blvd., 11436

(718) 322-7596

Soup Kitchen: Sat 1pm – 2pm. Food Pantry: Wed 10am – 12pm. ID preferred for pantry.

Union United Methodist Church

126-22 150 St., 11436

(718) 529-3691

Food Pantry: Fri 3pm – 4:30pm. Emergency food also available. Call for more information.

KEW GARDENS, OZONE PARK, SOUTH OZONE PARK,

WOODHAVEN, RICHMOND HILL

Saint Benedict Joseph Labre Church Food Pantry

94-40 118 St., 11419

(718) 849-4048

Food Pantry: 2nd Thu, 10am – 11:30am. Photo ID and proof of address required.

St. Mary Gate of Heaven 101-25 104th St. 11416,

(718) 847-6260

Food Pantry: Every other Thurs 11am-1pm. Photo ID with address required. Serves residents of 11416 and 11417.

Christina Home Care Food Pantry

130-13 Liberty Ave., 11419 (718) 843-8449

Food Pantry: Fri 12pm – 2pm

Zion Tabernacle FBH Church

105-01 107 Ave., 11417

(718) 598 7076

Food Pantry: Tue 11am – 1pm. First time clients can register with photo ID. You can register during pantry hours.

St. Teresa of Avila RC Church

109-24 130 St., 11420

(718) 529-3587

Food Pantry: Mon, Thu 9am – 11am ID required.

Leviticus Church of God in Christ

114-12 Van Wyck Exwy., 11420 (718) 322-1095

Food Pantry: Wed 1pm – 2pm, Sat 12pm – 1pm

Deliverance Temple Church

134-10 Rockaway Blvd., 11420 (718) 529-1993

Food Pantry: Tue 5:30pm – 6:30pm

All Nations Baptist Church of Woodhaven

86-74 80 St., 11421

(718) 847-4229

Food Pantry: Sat 1pm – 2pm (11am – 12pm in June, July, August)

ST. ALBANS, SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, QUEENS VILLAGE, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, HOLLIS

First Presbyterian Church of Springfield Gardens

216-02 137 Ave., 11413 – ramp to basement

(718) 528-7744

Food Pantry: Wed 11am – 12pm. ID required.

First Church Of God In Christ

187-10 Baisley Blvd., 11412 (718) 712 4831

Soup Kitchen: Wed 12pm – 1:30pm. Food Pantry: Thurs 1:30pm – 3pm

St. Albans Baptist Church

196-20 119 Ave., 11412

(718) 723-8005

Food Pantry: 1st & 3rd Sat 10am – 12pm

Project Hope Charities

170-20 140 Ave., 11434,

(718) 529-0005

Food Pantry: Sat 12pm – 1pm

Grace United Methodist Church

200-08 Murdock Ave., 11412 (718) 465-5621

Soup Kitchen: Sat 1pm – finish (take out meal)

Church of the Incarnation/Incarnation Parish Pantry

89-28 207 St., Lower Church, 11427

(718) 465-8534

Food Pantry: Fri 12pm-1:30pm. Bring ID.