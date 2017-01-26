Fighting Hunger: Food Pantries & Kitchens: Part 2

Share 0

Queens Tabernacle Church

114-03 Colfax St., 11411

(718) 465-4448

Food Pantry: Sat 8:30am

Hollis Ave Congregational Church

211-04 Hollis Ave., 11429

(718) 468-1498

Food Pantry: Tue 12pm – 2pm ID required, must live in Hollis Ave./Cambria Heights area

LONG ISLAND CITY, ASTORIA, DITMARS

Catholic Charities Queens North Community Center

23-40 Astoria Blvd., 11102, (718) 726-9790

Food Pantry: Fri 9:30am – 12:30pm & 1:30pm – 3pm

St. Rafael RC Church Food Pantry

35-20 Greenpoint Ave., rectory basement, 11101

(718) 729-8957

Food Pantry: Thu 10:30am – 12pm, Sat 1:30pm – 3pm. Picture ID required first time. Provides dry food only.

City Harvest Queensbridge Mobile Market

Basketball court behind 10-25 41st Ave., 11101

(646) 412-0600

Food Pantry: 2nd Tue, 4th Sat 9:30am – 11:30am. Residents of the Queensbridge, Ravenswood Houses and members of the Jacob Riis Settlement House. Families must register to participate – bring proof of address and a photo ID. For further information on registration please call (646) 412-0600. For information on available produce and dates of distribution, please call the Mobile Market Hotline at (866) 444-0244.

Hour Children

36-49 11 St. (inside parking lot), 11106

(718) 482-8226

Food Pantry: Mon 2pm – 4pm, Tue 10:30am – 12:30am, Thu 3pm – 5pm. Bring photo ID, proof of residence and your own bags.

Goodwill Tenants Association

4-21 27 Ave., community room, 11102

(718) 932-4200

Food Pantry: Tue, Fri 2pm – 4pm. ID preferred. Tuesday is for seniors only.

St. Margaret Mary Church Food Pantry

9-18 27 Ave., 11102

(718) 721-9020

Food Pantry: Tue, Wed, Thu 11am-12:30p.m Only serves residents of 11102.

City Harvest Astoria Mobile Market

Basketball court, Astoria Houses (7-1 Astoria Boulevard, inside the Basketball Court.), 11102

(646) 412-0600

Food Pantry: 1st Sat & 3rd Thu 9:30am – 11:30am. Residents of zip code 11102 and residents of Astoria Houses only. All food is fresh fruits and vegetables. Families must register to participate – bring proof of address and a photo ID. For further information on registration please call (646) 412-0600. For information on available produce and dates of distribution, please call the Mobile Market Hotline at (866) 444-0244.

St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church

43-19 30 Ave., 11103

(718) 278-1611

Food Pantry: Thu 9am – 10am Bring ID.

Salvation Army Astoria Food Pantry

45-18 Broadway, 11103

(718) 721-9046

Food Pantry: Wed 9:30am – 11:30am ID and proof of address required.

NY School of Urban Ministry

31-65 46 St., 11103

(718) 204-6471

Food Pantry: Fri 10am – 12pm. ID preferred.

SUNNYSIDE, WOODSIDE, CORONA, ELMHURST, JACKSON HEIGHTS, FLUSHING

Corpus Christi Food Pantry

31-31 60 St., 11377

(718) 278-8114/(718) 721- 2774

Food Pantry: Wed 11am – 1pm Photo ID required. Proof of address required for repeat visits.

St. Teresa Church – Saint Vincent DePaul Society

50-20 45 St., 11377

(718) 784-2123

Food Pantry: Tue 6pm-7pm ID & proof of address required.

AIDS Center of Queens County (ACQC)

62-07 Woodside Ave., Third Floor 11377

(718) 472-9400

Food Pantry: Tue, Thu 10am – 12pm. Get there early to get a ticket, first come first served, only 60 people will be served. ID required.

St. John’s Bread and Life Mobile Soup Kitchen

65th St. & Broadway, 11377 (718) 574-0058, x240

Soup Kitchen: Tue 9am – 11am. Mobile soup kitchen.

Our Lady of Fatima Church

25-02 80 St., 11370

(718) 899-2801

Food Pantry: One Sat a month 12pm – 3pm Closed July and August.

Atonement Lutheran Church

30-61 87 St., 11369

(718) 639-6074

Food Pantry: Thu 8am-9:30am

Salvation Army-Queens Temple

86-07 35 Ave., 11372

(718) 335-3693

Food Pantry: Wed 9am-10am ID and proof of address required.

St. Mark AME Church – The Voices of Hagar Food Pantry

95-18 Northern Blvd., 11372 (718) 205-0506

Food Pantry: Tue 12pm – 3pm. Closed July and August, reopens after Labor Day. Photo ID required. (Will be served first time but required for additional visits.)

Mt. Olivet Gospel Church

33-27 97 St., 11368

(718) 478-0780

Food Pantry: Wed 5:30pm – 6:30pm ID required.

Elmcor Youth & Adult Activities Inc.

33-16 108 St., gym building, 11368

(718) 651-0096

Food Pantry: Wed 1pm. Tickets distributed from 7am. If you have a letter from reputable organization, you do not need a ticket. Only 50 people served.

Evangelical Church Christ is the Light

89-16 48 Ave., 11373

(347) 742-7614

Food Pantry: Fri 9am – 11am. Bring your own bag. ID is required.

New Life Food & Clothing Pantry

82-10 Queens Blvd., 11373 (718) 424-0122

Food Pantry: Tue 6pm – 8pm, Sat 10am – 12pm. Photo ID required. Inside New Life Fellowship Church.

St George’s Church – La Jornada

135-32 38th Ave., 11354

(718) 359-1171

Food Pantry: Wed 1 p.m., Sat 1 p.m.

Flushing Jewish Community Council

Address TBD, call to confirm

(718) 463-0434

Food Pantry: Usually a Tue, 9/9:30am near end of month. Call to confirm dates, ID required. One bag of food per family. Kosher.

Kehilat Sephardim of Ahavat Achim

150-62 78 Rd., 11367

(718) 591-9574

Food Pantry: Mon, Wed 10am – 2pm, Sun 10am – 4pm Photo ID and proof of address required. Food is kosher.

RIDGEWOOD, MIDDLE VILLAGE, MASPETH, REGO PARK, FOREST HILLS

Masbia of Rego Park

98-08 Queens Blvd., 11374 (718) 972-4446

Food Pantry: Sun-Thurs 2pm-7pm, Fri 7am-11am.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church Glendale

83-17 78th Ave., 11385,

(718) 821-3285

Food Pantry: Mon-Thurs 9am – 11:30 am & 1:30pm to 3:30pm

Queens Community House

108-25 62 Dr., 11375

(718) 699 1010

Food Pantry: Thu 8:30am – 9:30am (except 1st Thu). For those disabled, on Medicaid or unemployed and their children.

Central Queens Y

67-09 108th St., 11375

(718) 268 5011, ext. 633

Food Pantry: Every two weeks, Wed 10am – 2pm Bring proof of need such as Medicaid card, EBT card, proof of unemployment. Call for emergency food Mon – Thurs 10:30am-2:30pm.

Queens Jewish Community Council

119-45 Union Tpke., Lower Level 11375

(718) 544-9033

Food Pantry: Mon – Thu 10am – 3pm, Fri 10am – 1pm. Food is kosher. Photo ID preferred.

Ridgewood Older Adult Center

59-14 70 Ave., 11385

(718) 456-2000

Food Pantry: Tue & Thu 10:30am – 12:30pm, except 1st week of every month. Photo ID and proof of address required.

Salvation Army Ridgewood Corps Community Center

6923 Cypress Hills St., 11385 (718) 497-4356

Food Pantry: Wed 10am-1pm. Must register in advance. Must live in area. For appointments, please bring photo ID, proof of address, and proof of income. If you have children under 18 years old, bring their birth certificate.

Agape Christian Center

59-02 Summerfield St., 11385 (917) 604-4812

Soup Kitchen: Sat 11am – 2pm