Fighting Hunger: Food Pantries & Kitchens: Part 2

Queens Tabernacle Church
114-03 Colfax St., 11411
(718) 465-4448
Food Pantry: Sat 8:30am
Hollis Ave Congregational Church
211-04 Hollis Ave., 11429
(718) 468-1498
Food Pantry: Tue 12pm – 2pm ID required, must live in Hollis Ave./Cambria Heights area
LONG ISLAND CITY, ASTORIA, DITMARS
Catholic Charities Queens North Community Center
23-40 Astoria Blvd., 11102, (718) 726-9790
Food Pantry: Fri 9:30am – 12:30pm & 1:30pm – 3pm
St. Rafael RC Church Food Pantry
35-20 Greenpoint Ave., rectory basement, 11101
(718) 729-8957
Food Pantry: Thu 10:30am – 12pm, Sat 1:30pm – 3pm. Picture ID required first time. Provides dry food only.
City Harvest Queensbridge Mobile Market
Basketball court behind 10-25 41st Ave., 11101
(646) 412-0600
Food Pantry: 2nd Tue, 4th Sat 9:30am – 11:30am. Residents of the Queensbridge, Ravenswood Houses and members of the Jacob Riis Settlement House. Families must register to participate – bring proof of address and a photo ID. For further information on registration please call (646) 412-0600. For information on available produce and dates of distribution, please call the Mobile Market Hotline at (866) 444-0244.
Hour Children
36-49 11 St. (inside parking lot), 11106
(718) 482-8226
Food Pantry: Mon 2pm – 4pm, Tue 10:30am – 12:30am, Thu 3pm – 5pm. Bring photo ID, proof of residence and your own bags.
Goodwill Tenants Association
4-21 27 Ave., community room, 11102
(718) 932-4200
Food Pantry: Tue, Fri 2pm – 4pm. ID preferred. Tuesday is for seniors only.
St. Margaret Mary Church Food Pantry
9-18 27 Ave., 11102
(718) 721-9020
Food Pantry: Tue, Wed, Thu 11am-12:30p.m Only serves residents of 11102.
City Harvest Astoria Mobile Market
Basketball court, Astoria Houses (7-1 Astoria Boulevard, inside the Basketball Court.), 11102
(646) 412-0600
Food Pantry: 1st Sat & 3rd Thu 9:30am – 11:30am. Residents of zip code 11102 and residents of Astoria Houses only. All food is fresh fruits and vegetables. Families must register to participate – bring proof of address and a photo ID. For further information on registration please call (646) 412-0600. For information on available produce and dates of distribution, please call the Mobile Market Hotline at (866) 444-0244.
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
43-19 30 Ave., 11103
(718) 278-1611
Food Pantry: Thu 9am – 10am Bring ID.
Salvation Army Astoria Food Pantry
45-18 Broadway, 11103
(718) 721-9046
Food Pantry: Wed 9:30am – 11:30am ID and proof of address required.
NY School of Urban Ministry
31-65 46 St., 11103
(718) 204-6471
Food Pantry: Fri 10am – 12pm. ID preferred.
SUNNYSIDE, WOODSIDE, CORONA, ELMHURST, JACKSON HEIGHTS, FLUSHING
Corpus Christi Food Pantry
31-31 60 St., 11377
(718) 278-8114/(718) 721- 2774
Food Pantry: Wed 11am – 1pm Photo ID required. Proof of address required for repeat visits.
St. Teresa Church – Saint Vincent DePaul Society
50-20 45 St., 11377
(718) 784-2123
Food Pantry: Tue 6pm-7pm ID & proof of address required.
AIDS Center of Queens County (ACQC)
62-07 Woodside Ave., Third Floor 11377
(718) 472-9400
Food Pantry: Tue, Thu 10am – 12pm. Get there early to get a ticket, first come first served, only 60 people will be served. ID required.
St. John’s Bread and Life Mobile Soup Kitchen
65th St. & Broadway, 11377 (718) 574-0058, x240
Soup Kitchen: Tue 9am – 11am. Mobile soup kitchen.
Our Lady of Fatima Church
25-02 80 St., 11370
(718) 899-2801
Food Pantry: One Sat a month 12pm – 3pm Closed July and August.
Atonement Lutheran Church
30-61 87 St., 11369
(718) 639-6074
Food Pantry: Thu 8am-9:30am
Salvation Army-Queens Temple
86-07 35 Ave., 11372
(718) 335-3693
Food Pantry: Wed 9am-10am ID and proof of address required.
St. Mark AME Church – The Voices of Hagar Food Pantry
95-18 Northern Blvd., 11372 (718) 205-0506
Food Pantry: Tue 12pm – 3pm. Closed July and August, reopens after Labor Day. Photo ID required. (Will be served first time but required for additional visits.)
Mt. Olivet Gospel Church
33-27 97 St., 11368
(718) 478-0780
Food Pantry: Wed 5:30pm – 6:30pm ID required.
Elmcor Youth & Adult Activities Inc.
33-16 108 St., gym building, 11368
(718) 651-0096
Food Pantry: Wed 1pm. Tickets distributed from 7am. If you have a letter from reputable organization, you do not need a ticket. Only 50 people served.
Evangelical Church Christ is the Light
89-16 48 Ave., 11373
(347) 742-7614
Food Pantry: Fri 9am – 11am. Bring your own bag. ID is required.
New Life Food & Clothing Pantry
82-10 Queens Blvd., 11373 (718) 424-0122
Food Pantry: Tue 6pm – 8pm, Sat 10am – 12pm. Photo ID required. Inside New Life Fellowship Church.
St George’s Church – La Jornada
135-32 38th Ave., 11354
(718) 359-1171
Food Pantry: Wed 1 p.m., Sat 1 p.m.
Flushing Jewish Community Council
Address TBD, call to confirm
(718) 463-0434
Food Pantry: Usually a Tue, 9/9:30am near end of month. Call to confirm dates, ID required. One bag of food per family. Kosher.
Kehilat Sephardim of Ahavat Achim
150-62 78 Rd., 11367
(718) 591-9574
Food Pantry: Mon, Wed 10am – 2pm, Sun 10am – 4pm Photo ID and proof of address required. Food is kosher.
RIDGEWOOD, MIDDLE VILLAGE, MASPETH, REGO PARK, FOREST HILLS
Masbia of Rego Park
98-08 Queens Blvd., 11374 (718) 972-4446
Food Pantry: Sun-Thurs 2pm-7pm, Fri 7am-11am.
Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church Glendale
83-17 78th Ave., 11385,
(718) 821-3285
Food Pantry: Mon-Thurs 9am – 11:30 am & 1:30pm to 3:30pm
Queens Community House
108-25 62 Dr., 11375
(718) 699 1010
Food Pantry: Thu 8:30am – 9:30am (except 1st Thu). For those disabled, on Medicaid or unemployed and their children.
Central Queens Y
67-09 108th St., 11375
(718) 268 5011, ext. 633
Food Pantry: Every two weeks, Wed 10am – 2pm Bring proof of need such as Medicaid card, EBT card, proof of unemployment. Call for emergency food Mon – Thurs 10:30am-2:30pm.
Queens Jewish Community Council
119-45 Union Tpke., Lower Level 11375
(718) 544-9033
Food Pantry: Mon – Thu 10am – 3pm, Fri 10am – 1pm. Food is kosher. Photo ID preferred.
Ridgewood Older Adult Center
59-14 70 Ave., 11385
(718) 456-2000
Food Pantry: Tue & Thu 10:30am – 12:30pm, except 1st week of every month. Photo ID and proof of address required.
Salvation Army Ridgewood Corps Community Center
6923 Cypress Hills St., 11385 (718) 497-4356
Food Pantry: Wed 10am-1pm. Must register in advance. Must live in area. For appointments, please bring photo ID, proof of address, and proof of income. If you have children under 18 years old, bring their birth certificate.
Agape Christian Center
59-02 Summerfield St., 11385 (917) 604-4812
Soup Kitchen: Sat 11am – 2pm