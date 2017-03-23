April 12, 2017
HEADLINES
The Fight For Pay Equity

One Comment

  1. MaleMatters

    You have no idea of how wrong you are on equal pay.

    Re: “According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, black and Hispanic women would have to wait 108 years and 232 years, respectively, for equal pay.”

    You’ll shortly see how absurd this is. Apparently we’ll all have to wait 100 years before you understand and accept the real reasons for the gender wage gap.

    “A Comprehensive Look at Gender Equality: Taking On The Institute For Women’s Policy Research” http://www.malemattersusa.wordpress.com/2012/02/16/the-doctrinaire-institute-for-womens-policy-research/

    For many years liberals have relentlessly pushed a false narrative to explain the gender wage gap. Luckily, more and more people have caught on, and the false narrative has helped hugely to produce this:

    “Republicans don’t have near as big a woman problem as Democrats have a man problem.” -Wall Street Journal
    http://www.wsj.com/articles/kim-strassel-america-is-war-on-women-weary-1412900814
    https://archive.is/yIuWx

    And this:

    “The whole Democratic Party is now a smoking pile of rubble: In state government things are worse, if anything. The GOP now controls historical record number of governors’ mansions, including a majority of New England governorships. Tuesday’s election swapped around a few state legislative houses but left Democrats controlling a distinct minority. The same story applies further down ballot, where most elected attorneys general, insurance commissioners, secretaries of state, and so forth are Republicans.” http://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2016/11/10/13576488/democratic-party-smoking-pile-rubble

