Fidelis Opens New Welcome Center

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

Fidelis Care, a statewide, faith-based, mission-driven health plan, opened up a new 10,000-square-foot welcome center at 95-25 Queens Blvd. in Rego Park on Nov. 15.

The new welcome center will have approximately 50 employees on staff, who will be available to help current and prospective members with any questions they have—from renewing their coverage and reviewing health insurance product choices to applying for enrollment.

Rev. Patrick J. Frawley, Fidelis Care president and CEO, said that as a faith-based organization, it treats people who come through its doors with dignity and respect. It opened the center as part of a network of 18 offices across the state and 12 in the city, where 850,000 of its 1.5 million clients reside.

Frawley stated that when designing the space, the goal was to make sure it was ample, welcoming and comfortable.

Tom Grech, executive director of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, said at the opening ceremony on Tuesday, “Care, dignity and respect is something the world needs now.”

He pointed out, “[Queens] is the number-one diverse county in America.” He said he worries about the people come here off the tarmac and worries more when he drives around the borough seeing all the “help wanted” signs. Grech said he speaks to the owners and their number-one worry is being able to get affordable healthcare for themselves and for those they employ.

Fidelis Care staff speak multiple languages and understand the unique needs and concerns of members, as well as those who may be shopping for coverage for the first time. More than 1,500 employees work from Fidelis Care’s New York City regional office here.

The Official Health Plan Marketplace began on November 1 and runs through January 31, 2017. Medicare Advantage open enrollment is also under way and continues through December 7. To be as accessible as possible during this time, Fidelis Care’s Welcome Center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“As a mission-based organization, our goal has always been to ensure that we provide excellent customer service and access to quality, affordable health coverage,” said Rev. Frawley. “Our new welcome center demonstrates Fidelis Care’s commitment to the community, and our understanding that being a partner for those we serve is based on the personal, one-to-one attention and support that our staff provides every day.”