Councilwoman Julissa Ferreras-Copeland (D-East Elmhurst) announced today that she would not seek re-election.

Her husband, an aeronautics engineer, works in Maryland and Ferreras-Copeland and her young son split their time between Queens and Maryland, according to previously published reports, this is the reason she has cited for leaving the council.

She has represented Council District 21 for eight years and was the first woman and person of color to chair the council’s finance committee.

Although it has been reported that the Queens Democratic Party no longer supported her after she endorsed Councilwoman Melissa Mark-Viverito for council speaker, U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley (D-Jackson Heights), chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, issued the following statement, “Council Member Ferreras-Copeland has been a powerhouse in the City Council, standing up for Democratic values and delivering real results for the people of Queens. Women leaders are crucial to the success of our country, and she has been a trailblazer who will continue to inspire young girls in our community and beyond. While I’m disappointed Council Member Ferreras-Copeland will not seek re-election, I have no doubt she will continue to find ways to serve the public. I’ve been proud to work with her on many issues and I thank her for her service to Queens.”

-Jon Cronin