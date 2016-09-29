Felix Matos Rodriguez: Stories of the Past

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

President of Queens College Felix Matos Rodriguez, a historian with a long tenure of academic and public service, says that the roots for his interest in history began at an early age. Growing up in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Rodriguez was close with all four of his grandparents and five of his great-grandparents, and he listened to their stories of a time before his own.

“Stories of the past were very much a part of my life,” he said. “I think these things sort of played a role in helping me to be a historian.”

Since those early days, Rodriguez graduated from Yale University with a degree in American Studies and got his Ph.D. at Columbia University. He has amassed an impressive résumé in academia, teaching at colleges around the country and serving as president of CUNY Hostos Community College in the Bronx before landing in Queens. And he credits his family background for inspiring his commitment to education. For instance, in addition to telling him stories, his paternal grandmother was an English teacher.

“When I got my Ph.D. from Columbia, I gave my gown to my grandmother on my father’s side,” he said.

But Rodriguez got to this point in his career by combining his commitment to education with experience in administrative work and public service.

Beginning in 2006, Rodriguez served two and a half years as a cabinet secretary in the Puerto Rican government’s Department of the Family, where he aided Puerto Rico’s most vulnerable residents by helping to deliver social services like food stamps, child support and the Head Start program. And as he drifted back to higher education, which he described as his “calling,” his experience in government helped inform his decision to enter the administrative field.

“It made me think that I could put my higher-ed background plus what I learned in Puerto Rico to good use,” he said.

In 2009, he became president of CUNY’s Hostos Community College, where, he said, his experience serving Puerto Rico’s vulnerable clientele was valuable in helping a student body that often lacked resources, support and guidance. Under his leadership, Hostos’ retention rate and graduation rate both increased.

When he became president of Queens College in 2014, he accomplished a rare feat: He became one of only a handful of individuals to serve as president for both a two-year community college and a four-year baccalaureate institution. He was interested in Queens College because the liberal-arts institution brought him closer to his background as an expert in liberal arts.

Rodriguez believes that his Hispanic heritage also makes him capable of truly serving Queens College’s diverse community. He explained that many of his students are first-generation college students and the children of immigrants. It’s another area where his upbringing informs his work.

“That experience of having to move from your country of origin, move to another place and reinvent yourself, and go on to have a productive, good life, connects me to the student body in Queens,” he said. “Living in two cultures is also something that I share with much of the student body.”

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.