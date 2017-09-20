Farina Updates CEC 27 On Funding, Programs

Share 0

By Jon Cronin

City Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina discussed overcrowding, after school programs and creative uses of available space at the School District 27 Community Education Council meeting in MS 137 on Tuesday.

Farina started off the night by stating that she is working for more funding that would help ensure that students are emotionally centered when they come to school in the morning.

“We need to do more work to make sure everyone comes to school with good emotional behavior, particularly when it comes to things we see growing in the city like depression and mental illness. We need to make it comfortable for faculty members to deal with some of these issues,” said Farina.

She noted that School District 27 has worked in the past to pioneer programs addressing such issues and that she will continue to work with the district superintendent as funding comes in.

Farina said that she would look into “growing nurses and nurses’ aides” at Broad Channel High School since the Rockaways has become a center for the health industry.

She also noted that the three renewal schools in the district “are making tremendous strides.”

Regarding available space in the district, especially for gyms and recess areas, she said that the schools are going to have be “creative with their space.”