Family Fit-Play: Exercise As A Parent

BY JOANN BARRY-COLON

In today’s fast-paced world we live in, parents find it difficult to commit to an exercise regimen due to family obligations.

As a certified personal trainer, I work with parents and their children by teaching them how to incorporate family FitPlay into their busy schedules to maintain staying active as a lifestyle.

Below are three fun fitness activities everyone can enjoy:

Cardio Dance Party – Give these moves a try:

Cabbage Patch, Whip/Nae Nae and The Dab, or let your children be creative and come up with their own dance moves. End your cardio dance party with the following light and gentle stretches:

Hamstring Stretch: Lie on the floor and bend the right knee. Then take the left leg straight up so that your heel is facing the ceiling. Gently take both hands and reach under your knee (keeping your knee locked) then gently pull your left leg toward you until you feel tightness in your hamstring. Hold for 30 seconds then repeat on the right leg.

Knee Hug: Lie on the floor. Bring both knees up to your chest and then tuck your hands under your knees then slowly rock side to side to stretch and massage your back.

Cat-Cow: Come on all fours (hands and knees), making sure your back is flat and abdominals engaged. On the exhale, drop your head and round (arch) your spine (Cat Pose). On the inhale, arch your spine and lift your head and tailbone to the ceiling (Cow Pose). Switch back and forth between Cat-Cow Pose four to six times and hold each pose for 3 seconds.

Card Night – For this fun activity you will need 52 index cards and color markers. On each index card write on the top half one upper body exercise, lower body exercise or cardio exercise; on the bottom half write a number from two to six. These numbers will represent the repetition for each exercise (i.e. first card – squats/5, second card push-ups/3, third card- jumping jacks 4). Make sure there are four matching index cards of each exercise four skip cards and four reverse cards. Divide the cards equally between everyone. Decide who will go first, place a card on the floor and the person to the right will do the exercise. Then that person places their card on the floor and the person on the right goes unless instructed otherwise. Play until everyone has no cards left.

CommericalFit – Whenever a commercial comes on T.V., incorporate different exercise such as squats, push-ups, planks, lunges, rotations, dips, leg raises, single leg bridges, climbs and step-ups to stay active.

The benefits of exercising as a family include:

• Healthy life style habits

• Improve family bonding

• More open communication with children and parents

• Decreases stress

• Improves productivity at work and school

Before starting a Family FitPlay regimen, consult with your children’s physician. For best results work one on one with a certified personal trainer or children’s fitness specialist. Email questions to healingwithin34@aol.com