Familial DNA Searching Approved For New York State

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

This morning, the New York State Commission on Forensic Science approved familial DNA testing—a crime solving tool that searches DNA databases for genetic information indicating a relative of a person who law enforcement seeks to identify.

The parents of Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano have been calling for the testing to be approved since her murder on Aug. 2, 2016.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown released a statement calling the approval “a victory for justice.”

“The commission has insured more victims will receive justice, the public will be safer and we in law enforcement can better guard against wrongful arrest and convictions,” Brown said. “From the time I first advocated last year for authorization of this tool, I maintained that, with appropriate safeguards, familial DNA searching could effectively be employed to solve crimes.”

The Vetrano family planned to hold a 4 p.m. rally in Howard Beach to celebrate the announcement and thank the NYS Commission on Forensic Science.

“The Vetranos wanted to make sure no family ever had to go through what they went through,” said Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Howard Beach), who will attend the rally. “Even through their grief and loss, they saw an opportunity to do that and they made it happen.”

The rally will be held at 164th Avenue and 83rd Street.

