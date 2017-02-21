Explosion Rattles Forest Hills Residents

Share 0

Three manhole covers exploded on Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills on Sunday night.

The FDNY and Con Edison confirmed that three manhole covers were on fire near 68th Drive.

“The cause was the same as always at this time of year,” said Allan Drury, a spokesman for Con Ed. “It’s a failure on the underground electrical delivery system due to road salt washing into the system.”

He said the explosion was caused by gases and heat built up in the manhole.

The FDNY reported that they were called at 10:44 p.m. and had the fires under control by 12:27 a.m. Afterwards, Con-Ed took over at the scene.

Con Ed said the electrical fire knocked out service to an apartment building at 102-30 Queens Blvd. Service was restored to those all 106 customers in the building by Tuesday afternoon.

-Jon Cronin