UPDATE: EXCLUSIVE: Mayor Expresses Support in Ending SEQ Flooding

By TRONE DOWD

UPDATE: Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new feasibility study on Friday for a groundwater drainage project aimed to relieve the basement flooding that has plagued Southeast Queens homeowners for decades.

The study will measure how high the groundwater table has risen, how much it must be lowered to mitigate the basement flooding and the feasibility of a radial collection plan. It is anticipated that the study will be completed by the spring of 2018.

“Homeowners and businesses in Southeast Queens – we’ve heard your concerns about basement flooding,” the mayor said. “Basements that are constantly inundated by groundwater means damaged property, mold and the constant concern over the next flood. This comprehensive study is the first step towards possible solutions.”

Southeast Queens may be one step closer to ending groundwater flooding once and for all.

In a one-on-one interview with the Press of Southeast Queens, Mayor Bill de Blasio showed his support for proposed solutions to curb groundwater flooding in Southeast Queens, marking a major victory for elected officials, residents and institutions looking for relief from the problem that has persisted for more than 20 years.

De Blasio mentioned that his $1.7 billion investment in Southeast Queens’ water drainage infrastructure is step one in his mission to help improve flooding conditions in Jamaica and its surrounding neighborhoods. He confirmed that not only was groundwater flooding on his radar, but assisting with putting an end to it was the “next frontier” in those efforts.

“If $35 million would solve the whole problem and not in any way undermine the Nassau water supply, I would be thrilled,” the mayor said, adding that the effect on Nassau County was a significant reason for holding off on funding any projects yet.

Last month, friction between Nassau County representatives and Southeast Queens elected officials was sparked after Long Island officials claimed that the solution—a process known as directional drilling that has been proposed by Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman’s (D-Springfield Gardens) office and partially approved by the city’s Department of Environmental Protection—could have potentially devastating effects on water supplies across the Queens border.

De Blasio was impartial to both sides.

“City regulators, state regulators, elected officials both in New York City and Nassau have to come to some understanding here, but it will be a focal point for me,” de Blasio explained.

As previously reported in the PRESS of Southeast Queens, rising groundwater levels have flooded the homes of residents in Jamaica, Springfield Gardens, St. Albans and other neighborhoods since the Jamaica Water Supply Company was shut down in 1996. The problem has cost residents and business owners, many of whom are elderly or serve the elderly, thousands of dollars per year.

De Blasio said that the proposed solution sounds promising and that he would talk to DEP Commissioner Vincent Sapienza regarding the specifics of directional drilling and how effective it would be for the residents seeking relief.

“If the assemblywoman’s solution substantially solves the problem, then I need to get my whole briefing on this,” the mayor said. “If this is the beginning of solving the problem, I’m very enthusiastic about it. It’s a good thing this was brought up during Queens week.”

When asked whether residents would be compensated for the thousands of dollars spent on water pumps to keep the groundwater from flooding their basements, the mayor was hesitant to make any commitments on the matter, but said that it was something that he would consider.

“I don’t know enough to speak on the compensation issue,” de Blasio told the Press of Southeast Queens. “We want to solve the root cause and problem. The [$1.7 billion] investment that we’ve made so far is obviously a statement of seriousness in terms of solving that problem. I do know that a lot of homeowners have had real, profound challenges. So on that one, I’ll have to see if there’s been any thought given to how we can help them more individually. I’ll certainly look into that. But my central concern is getting to a root cause and once and for all solving the problem.”