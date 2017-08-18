EXCLUSIVE: Katz Backs Adams for District 28

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

In an exclusive interview with the Queens Tribune, Borough President Melinda Katz said that she will back Adrienne Adams for the hotly contested 28th district city council seat.

“Adrienne Adams is my candidate,” Katz said. “I have helped as much as I possibly can and I will continue to do so.”

The endorsement doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, considering Katz backed the Community Board 12 chairwoman last year during her run for state senate against James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park). Katz mentioned the many times that she and Adams crossed paths over the years, and the working relationship the two have forged as a result.

“I appointed her to the Queens Library Board when I had to appoint those that I trusted,” Katz recalled. “I chose Adrienne out of all the people I could have chosen because I trusted her judgment.”

The borough president also praised the candidate on her work in Community Board 12.

“I think that she’s done a really good job in Community Board 12,” she said. “There’s so much history there, a lot of important issues happening in that community, the investment that we see today. There are also the family issues. That’s something that we see all over the borough, but there’s nowhere where that’s been more of an issue [to] balance than in board 12. With all the development that’s going on, you want to make sure there are people at the helm that are watching out for the kids and the seniors and Adrienne I think has guided that really well.”

Katz’s endorsement would mark yet high profile supporter for the Adams ticket. When she announced her candidacy late last month, Adams had already received backing from both U.S. reps Joe Crowley (D-Jackson Heights) and Gregory Meeks (D-Jamaica).

“She was my choice for the community board, she was my choice for the library board, and this was long before any elections happened,” Katz said. “I’m backing her for 28.”

Adams is running for the city council seat formerly held by Ruben Wills, who was recently sentenced two to six years in prison for misappropriating taxpayer money for personal use. Adams faces Southeast Queens attorney Hettie Powell, and Community Board 9 member and community activist Richard David.