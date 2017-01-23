EXCLUSIVE: De Blasio to Invest Additional Funds Toward SEQ Flood Mitigation (UPDATED)

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today that his administration will be making yet another investment towards resolving longstanding Southeast Queens’ flooding issues.

The mayor’s office told the Queens Tribune Monday morning that $162 million will be set aside in the city’s preliminary budget to fund additional flood mitigation in Southeast Queens. The city’s Department of Transportation will play a major role in how this money is used.

“DOT will perform street regrading projects to improve drainage conditions and address storm water management challenges,” spokeswoman Jessica Ramos of the mayor’s office said. “DOT will target streets with a high volume of 311 complaints where early action is possible. This work could range from resurfacing with minor grade adjustments, sidewalk and curbs installation, roadway reconstruction to full street reconstruction.”

According the mayor’s office, the city’s Department of Environmental Protection has been collecting the previously mentioned 311 data over the last five years. They have found a total of 50 “hot spots” that are to be addressed.

“DEP mapped the flood prone areas using Geographic Information System and hydraulic modeling, used flood complaint history over five years as logged in with 311, conducted in-house analysis, modelled collection systems, followed up with wet weather inspections and received inputs from elected officials and community stakeholders,” a capital report provided to the Queens Tribune stated. “DOT conducted its own site investigations of the grids identified by DEP. This was followed by DEP conducting a second round of wet weather inspections to verify existing conditions.”

The mayor’s office sees the investment as part of the New York’s greater climate change efforts.

“The reality of climate change requires us to be more adaptable with our infrastructure, especially in low-lying areas like Southeast Queens that are increasingly seeing flooding during bad storms,” Ramos said. “Leveling out these streets and making other infrastructure improvements that will help drainage means that these residents are going to see results – and less flooding – in the here and now.”

This is not the first time de Blasio has issued funding for the issue. In May 2015, the mayor allocated $1.2 billion towards “grey and green” infrastructure, which include things like new catch basins, better drainage systems, and bioswales, natural greenspaces for absorbing rainwater runoff and more. Since then, that investment has grow to $1.8 billion.

The Southeast Queens community has been experiencing chronic flooding for decades as residential and commercial development continued to outpace the extension of the city’s sewer system. Accelerated development, combined with neighborhoods located in low lying areas, has allowed flooding to proliferate as natural drainage areas like swamps and streams continued to disappear.

Southeast Queens elected officials have been on top of making sure residents get the fixes for which they’ve long waited. Just last month, Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) held a community town hall in Springfield Gardens alongside the DEP to give residents an update on how far along these project were.

The Queens Tribune has reached out to Richards’ office for comment and is awaiting a reply.