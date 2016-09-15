Events In Queens: Sept. 15-21, 2016

Share 0

SPOTLIGHT OF THE WEEK: Forced from Home (see below)

FRIDAY 9/16

Colombian Drum Circle

Celebrate the Harvest Moon with master drummers from Colombia and tambors, maracas, and guacharacas. $25. 7 p.m. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2cmUdS2.

Gabriel Byrne: Stories from Home

This documentary examines Byrne, a working-class Irishman who became an international actor. $13. 8:15 p.m. New York Irish Center, 10-40 Jackson Ave., LIC, http://bit.ly/2cmXfWA.

Forced from Home

Through Sept. 20. Presented by Doctors Without Borders, this interactive exhibition raises public awareness of the world’s 60 million refugees. With an aid worker as your guide, you’ll see, hear and interact with images, stories and materials gathered from refugee camps, rescue missions and emergency medical projects.

New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St., Corona, www.forcedfromhome.com.

SATURDAY 9/17

Yoga in the Elements

Come out to the second installment of outdoor yoga at the Alley Pond Environmental Center. Join instructor Mike Mancini as he teaches a yoga class open to both beginners and experts. Bring your own mat, towel, water bottle and insect repellant. Price is $16 per person. Alley Pond Environmental Center (228-06 Northern Blvd.) 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Poseidon’s Parade

A celebration of art, creativity and the sea as participants create floats and dress up as their favorite sea creatures. Free. Noon. Beach 106th Street and the boardwalk, Rockaway Beach, http://bit.ly/2bHtGiH.

Viva La Comida

This fifth annual food-and-music festival showcases a variety of delicious ethnic foods. Noon to 7 p.m. 82nd Street between Roosevelt and Baxter avenues, Jackson Heights, www.vivalacomida.com.

NYC Honey Fest

Food, art, crafts, children’s activities, and a honey-and-bee product marketplace. Plus, honey-tasting, observation hives, demonstrations and beekeeping tips. (Rain date: Sept. 18). Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Boardwalk 86th Street, Rockaway Beach, http://bit.ly/2caEw0y.

New York Craft Beer Tasting

Unlimited beer from local brewers such as LIC Beer Project, Singlecut and Queens Brewery with an after-party on the roof deck. $30. 4 p.m. The Local NY, 13-2 44th Ave., LIC, http://bit.ly/2cqPoop.

World’s Fair History Bike Ride

Bring a bicycle or borrow one from Bike New York and tour Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Free. 10:30 a.m. Meet at FMCP Aquatics Center, http://bit.ly/2c6u5ga.

Nocturnal Wildlife Walk

Check out Willow Lake creatures as they sleep, nest and hoot with Urban Park Rangers. Free. 8 p.m. Meet at Mauro Playground, Park Drive East and 73rd Avenue Terrace, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://on.nyc.gov/2cznkTz.

Ghost Card Performance

Ghost Card is an interactive card-game-turned-performance that reveals storylines and movements based on the crowdsourced personal narratives of park visitors. Throughout the afternoon, a troupe of hungry ghosts transforms these tales through a platform of contemporary dance and a host of irreverent storytelling tactics. Free. 2 p.m. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., LIC, http://bit.ly/2cI7Da4.

A Day on the J

Elevated from the Williamsburg Bridge crossing until Jamaica, the J train provides diverse views of industrial and bucolic landscapes. Join official Queens historian Jack Eichenbaum and tour commercial and historic downtown Jamaica, Victorian Richmond Hill and residential Woodhaven, ending at Neir’s Tavern, NYC’s oldest bar. 10:30 a.m. $25 and must email jaconet@aol.com.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration

The opening of an exhibition by Dominican artist Eladio Victoria and a Viva Musica concert. 5 to 9 p.m. Maple Grove Cemetery, 127-15 Kew Gardens Rd., Kew Gardens, (347) 878-6614.

Kew Gardens Flea Market

All vendor fees benefit the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center’s Pediatric Department. Dog and cat adoption from Heavenly Angels Animal Rescue. (Rain date: Sept. 24). 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. LIRR North Parking Lot, 82-60 Austin St., Kew Gardens.

“Babes on Broadway”

A screening of the 1941 musical starring Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland. Free. 1 p.m. Greater Astoria Historical Society, 35-20 Broadway, LIC, http://bit.ly/2czSyLB.

¡Oye Corona!

This free monthly celebration features Uni Project, which provides pop-up reading rooms; art-making with Millery Beltran; sculptures with paper towel rolls; and DJ Marco Gomez. Free. 2 to 7 p.m. Corona Plaza, 103rd Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Corona, http://bit.ly/2cRPMSp.

Flushing Autumn Festival

Come celebrate the coming of autumn in style, with food from local vendors, live music, Korean traditional dance and a singing contest at this exciting street festival, hosted by the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce. At 149th Place and 41st Avenue in Murray Hill. The event starts at 11 a.m. and runs all day until 6 p.m.

Mid-Autumn Asian Feastival

It’s mooncake season! Join LIC Flea & Food for a very special pan-Asian weekend to celebrate the best Asian cuisine in Queens – regional Chinese noodles, Thai street food, Japanese ramen and okonomiyaki, Taiwanese fried chicken and more. Veteran Queens food writer Joe DiStefano, founder of CHOPSTICKS+MARROW, will be curating the food for the weekend. Through Sept. 18. 5-25 46th Ave., Long Island City.

SUNDAY 9/18

Curly the Clown in Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Come out to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for a day filled with magic and jokes as Curly the Clown puts on two shows for children and families of all ages. Check out the Corona Cobra Coaster or the Flushing Meadows Carousel while you’re there, too. The shows start at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and are free to attend. Fantasy Forest Amusement Park.

Battle of the Badges

Second annual community day features wall climbing, fire engine tours, food trucks, NYPD-FDNY cook-off with free samples, and music. Free. Noon to 5 pm. Resorts World Casino New York City, Rockaway Boulevard Parking Lot, South Jamaica, http://bit.ly/2cIjdSk.

36th Annual Antique Motorcycle Show

Dozens of vintage pieces along with music, farm tours, hayrides and food. $5. 11 a.m. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park, http://bit.ly/2cScYMr.

Dahlias and Their Care

An informal talk on growing dahlias offered in conjunction with a photo exhibit by Dora Sofia Caputo on these flowering tubers. Plus, dahlias will be in bloom on site. Free. 2 p.m. Voelker Orth Museum, 149-19 38th Ave., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2cqLb4n.

Confluence/Influence: Mingei in Contemporary Abstraction

Opening reception for multi-artist exhibit that’s on view until Dec. 11. Mingei is a Japanese folk craft movement founded by philosopher Soetsu Yanagi emphasizing pleasure in a hands-on relationship to materials and craftsmanship. Free. 2 p.m. Dorsky Gallery, 11-03 45th Ave., LIC, www.dorsky.org.

Con Brio Ensemble

Works for violin, viola, cello, oboe and piano by Kahn, Fuchs and Dvorak. $12. 4:30 p.m. The Church in the Gardens, 50 Ascan Ave., Forest Hills, http://bit.ly/2cIa10y.

Who’s Exploiting Who in the Deep Sea?

Party to launch show by Cosima von Bonin, which will be on view until Jan. 2, 2017. 5 p.m. SculptureCenter, 44-19 Purves St., LIC, http://bit.ly/2crgAXt.