Events In Queens: Sept. 1-7, 2016

THURSDAY 9/1

Poetry Slam

An open microphone for poets of all ages, free style rappers, and emerging artists of all kinds. Famed Bronx raconteur Bobby González is the host. $5. 6 p.m. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd.

FRIDAY 9/2

“Hamlet”

Watch Kate Winslet, Kenneth Branagh, and Julie Christi on the big screen. Schedule is Sept. 3, 7 p.m.; Sept. 3, 4 p.m.; and Sept. 4, 4 p.m. $12. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Kaufman Arts District.

The Second Mother

Screened as part of a series on female Brazilian filmmakers, “The Second Mother” centers on a housekeeper in São Paulo. For years, she takes care of her wealthy employers and serves as a surrogate mother to their teenage son. When her estranged daughter suddenly shows up, the class barriers within the home are thrown into disarray. $12. 7:30 p.m. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Kaufman Arts District.

SATURDAY 9/3

Yoga on the Beach

Join instructor Helen Kilgallen for beginner Hatha yoga. Free. 8 a.m. On the sand near the Boardwalk at Beach 108th St., Rockaway.

Outdoor Capoeira

Led by certified instructors from Capoeira Nago Queens, this ongoing series introduces participants to the basic fundamentals of the Brazilian martial art of capoeira. Free. Noon. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., LIC.

Hands on History: Old News, New News

Create paper out of recycled materials, read news stories for youngsters, and take a tour of King Manor to read The Long Island Farmer, the first newspaper published in Queens. Free. 1 p.m. King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica.

SUNDAY 9/4

Community Day

Special activities for visitors of all ages, including an open studio for youngsters, a public tour, and Center of Attention, a guided conversation on a piece of art. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Noguchi Museum, 32-37 Vernon Blvd., LIC.

Stomp Rockets

Explore different parts of a rocket, build one, and launch it. Recommended for children ages 18 months and older. $8 per family, plus museum admission. 10:30 a.m. New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St. Corona

Taiwan Campus Folk Songs

In the 1970s, the Taiwan Campus Folk Song spread far and wide across Chinese-speaking areas. The Sanguang Silk Bamboo Orchestra and other artists offer this concert in Chinese with English and Chinese subtitles. $25-$35. 1:30 p.m. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd.

TUESDAY 9/6

Woodhaven History Rollback Night

The Woodhaven Historical Society is offering a free 100-year virtual tour down the north side of Jamaica Avenue from Woodhaven Boulevard to Columbia Avenue (91st Street). Learn about one store’s amazing connection to General Custer; find out where one of Woodhaven’s WWI fallen soldiers lived; and where one of the world’s largest businesses used to site. There are a number of surprises along the way stretching back to 1912. 7 p.m. at the Avenue Diner, 91-06 Jamaica Ave.

WEDNESDAY 9/7

Forest Hills Symphony Holds Auditions

Orchestra players of Queens, it is time to upack your instruments and try out for Forest Hills Symphony. Under the direction of Franklin Verbesky, who has been the artistic director and conductor of the orchestra since 1968, and has been offering programs in Forest Hills area since 1980, is looking for new members who play stringed instruments and selected woodwind and brass instruments. Auditions are informal and will start with the first rehearsals in September on Wednesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. FHSO rehearses every Wednesday evening from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Forest Hills Jewish Center, 106th Street and Queens Boulevard. The entrance is on 69th Road. For more information call 718-374-1627 or visit fsho.org. Don’t be afraid, even if you have not touched your instrument since high school. Many members, past and present, have found that with a little practice it all comes back.

Wednesdays on the Waterfront: Salsa Dancing

Produced by Puerto Havana Fitness, a local dance studio, classes cover Salsa, Samba, Cumbia, and Flamenco with a view of the Midtown Manhattan skyline in the background. Free. 7 p.m. Hunters Point South Park, 51st Avenue and Center Boulevard, LIC.

SATURDAY 9/10

September Arrives at King Manor

As the summer comes to a close and we ponder upon the coming fall, we’re anticipating a lot – new school children touring King Manor, the changing leaves at King Park as well as upcoming programs. Learn what’s going on this September and Jamaica’s own historical house located in King Park, 150-03 Jamaica Ave.

Talking about History: A History of American Pie

3 p.m. Free. Self-proclaimed “historic gastronomist” and writer Sarah Lohman will discuss the contemporary histories of pumpkin and apple pie as well as a general history of how pie came to be. Lohman is the creator of the blog, FourPoundsFlour.com and author of her forthcoming book, Eight Flavors, which explores popular ingredients in American cooking. To make a reservation for this free event, email programs@kingmanor.org or call (718) 206-0545, ext. 13.

THURSDAY 9/15

Constitution & Cocktails

King Manor Museum, in partnership with the Latino Lawyers Association, of Queens County & the American Institute of Architects Queens Chapter, invites you to attend Constitution & Cocktails, a fundraiser to celebrate the 229th anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution & the legacy of framer & signer Rufus King. Tickets start at $125. 6 to 8 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the educational programs of King Manor Museum.

Adaptive Flag Football In Forest Park

NYC Parks is committed to serving athletes of all abilities. The Citywide Flag Football League takes place across the city in the Fall. The league welcomes girls and boys of all ages to take part in instructional drills, strategy, and game play. All equipment will be provided.

Registration is available on-site on a first-come, first-served basis. Teams will be formed on the first day of the league. If you sign up after the first day, you will be added to an existing team. The event will take place in Victory Field in Forest Park just off of Woodhaven Boulevard.

This event repeats every week on Saturday between 8/27/2016 and 10/22/2016. For more information about Adaptive Flag Football and other adaptive programs, call Chris Noel at (646) 632-7344 or Rodolfo Guevara at (212) 360-3319.

Shape Up NYC:

IntenSati In Forest Park

IntenSati combines affirmations with interval training, martial arts, dance, and yoga. It takes place at Buddy Monument in Forest Park which is accessible from Park Lane South and Myrtle Avenue.This event repeats every week on Sunday between 8/28/2016 and 9/18/2016.

The Amazing Captain Faust show at Forest Park Carousel

A Coney Island performer in the heart of Queens! Come see his slight-of-hand tricks and amazing illusions that is sure to leave guests in awe. Monday, Sept. 5, from 2:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. Every Saturday and Holiday during the Summer, Forest Park Carousel offers free kid-friendly entertainment. The performances will take place at 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. The event is free. For more information contact (718) 788-2676 or info@nycarousel.com.