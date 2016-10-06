Events In Queens: October 6-12, 2016

Share 0

SPOTLIGHT OF THE WEEK: FREAK OUT LET’S DANCE (see below)

THURSDAY 10/6

“Equal Means Equal”

A documentary exploring the status of women in the U.S. featuring interviews with Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and Gloria Steinem.

Then, a panel discussion with Kamala Lopez, women’s rights activist, filmmaker, actress, and director of “Equal Means Equal”; Darnell Martin, screenwriter and director of TV and films; Victoria Pannell, teen activist; and moderator Maya Wiley, chair of the Civilian Complaint Review Board. Free, but RSVP encouraged. 7 p.m. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2dLT2iq.

FRIDAY 10/7

Free First Friday

Free admission and tours. Noguchi Museum, 9-01 33rd Rd., LIC, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. http://bit.ly/2dEK3jk.

Retrospective on Polish Director Krzysztof Kieslowski

With his emphasis on liberty, equality, and fraternity, Krzysztof Kieslowski was one of the most important European filmmakers of the 1990s. This series presents his features, shorts, early documentaries, and four posthumous works based on unproduced screenplays. $12.

Through Nov. 6. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2dnoK3B.

What Difference Does Poetry Make?

A reading and discussion on poetry’s impact in the efforts to curb violence against women. $10. 6:30 p.m. Queens Council on the Arts, 37-11 35th Ave., Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2dnDf6B.

“A Fanatic Heart”

Bob Geldof’s film traces W.B. Yeat’s life, from his earliest family trips to his Nobel Prize and role as senator in the new Free Irish State. Plus a short film entitled “Mr. Yeats & The Beastly Coins.” $11/$8 for seniors, students, unemployed. 7:30 pm. New York Irish Center, 10-40 Jackson Ave., LIC, http://newyorkirishcenter.org.

SATURDAY 10/8

FREAK OUT LET’S DANCE

Bette Midler shares the stage with CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers, Earth, Wind & Fire, Alex Newell, DJ Cassidy, Village People, DJ Nicky and Siano of Studio 54. Prices vary. 5 p.m. Forest Hills Stadium, One Tennis Pl., Forest Hills Gardens, http://bit.ly/2dm9Xc3.

Raptor Fest 2016

Urban Park Rangers provide ravens, hawks, owls, and falcons, along with live demonstrations by Skyhunters in Flight, a raptor-viewing area, displays by Wildlife in Need of Rescue and Rehabilitation, and activity booths. Free. Noon to 3 p.m. The Unisphere, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://on.nyc.gov/2cYjv9W.

Queens International Night Market

The Queens International Night Market is a large, family-friendly open-air night market, featuring independent vendors selling merchandise, art, and food. This weekend expect new food offerings, including Persian stew with crispy rice, Tunisian fricassee, Bolivian anticuchos, West African jollof rice and gizdodo, and much more. A lot of the food will be $5 or under. In addition to food, there’s always small-scale cultural performances and entertainment, all celebrating the rich cultural diversity and heritage of NYC and Queens. Since it might be sweater weather at night, you might experience some mulled wine in the beer and wine garden to keep you toasty. 6 p.m. to midnight. New York Hall of Science inside Flushing Meadows Corona Park, 47-01 111th St., Corona. Free admission. Vendors have individual prices. Very limited parking available.

Legends of the 80’s

Doug E. Fresh, Biz Markie, Atlantic Star, Sisqo, and others. $25-$75. 8 p.m. Resorts World Casino New York City, 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., South Jamaica, http://bit.ly/2dz9EbM.

Karisma’s Charity Showcase

Founded in 2011, this multi-genre event promotes South Asian culture and raises money for children around the world battling pediatric cancer and other life-threatening diseases and education initiatives in the Himalayan region. $15/$12. 8 p.m. Colden Auditorium at Kupferberg Center for the Arts, 65-30 Kissena Blvd., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2dLU7H4.

Queens Columbus Day Parade

Join the Federation of Italian American Organizations of Queens for its 39th Annual Queens Columbus Day Parade. It starts on Steinway Street – left to 30th Avenue, right to 33rd Street – and ends at reviewing stand on Astoria Blvd and 31st Street (Columbus Triangle). Starts at noon. Assembling will take place at 11 a.m. at Kaufman Studios, 34-12 36th St., in Astoria. Grand Marshall will be Thomas J. Principe, Esq. and Brigadier General (Retired). To participate contact FIAO of Queens.

Vet Tech 201

Learn animal care and science from a licensed veterinarian technician. From testing heart rates to examining animal X-rays and bones, from using stethoscopes to viewing slides. $23. 9:30 a.m. Alley Pond Environmental Center, 228-06 Northern Blvd., Douglaston, http://alleypond.com.

Cinema GAHS: “The Searchers”

On its 60th anniversary, watch a classic John Wayne Western and participate in roundtable with film historians. Free. 12:30 p.m. Greater Astoria Historical Society, 35-20 Broadway, LIC, http://bit.ly/2cNFO3G.

SUNDAY 10/9

Van Morrison

“Brown Eyed Girl” and “Moondance” gave this singer/songwriter fame and fortune, but his career actually began at age 13, when the Belfast native first joined a traveling band. In this concert, he performs with his daughter, Shana Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Forest Hills Stadium, One Tennis Pl., Forest Hills Gardens, http://bit.ly/2dnD8bs.

Squirrel Stole My Underpants

This show combines puppetry, mime, dance, and original music. Sylvie is hanging up laundry in the backyard. She turns her back, and a squirrel steals her favorite piece of clothing. When Sylvie gives chase, an entire world emerges from her laundry basket. $6-$13. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2dmcVNq.

World’s Fair History Walking Tours

Check out a dozen World’s Fair sites with docents. Tours at 11 am, noon and 1 p.m. Free. Meet at the Unisphere, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://on.nyc.gov/2cYkMxL.

The Duquesne University Tamburitzans

The Tamburitzans present a wonderful two-hour journey through the towns, back roads and villages of Old Eastern Europe. Expect 36 performers with hundreds of colorful costumes and live music performed on authentic instruments. $35. 3 p.m. Queensborough Performing Arts Center, 222-05 56th Ave., Bayside, http://bit.ly/2cOksOA.

Harvest Festival

This annual event includes a costume parade, a pumpkin giveaway, cider- and candle-making, and various crafts. $5/free for children. Noon to 5 p.m. Onderdonk House, 1820 Flushing Ave., Ridgewood, http://bit.ly/1bjQBaP.

“Hansel and Gretel”

Come take a journey into the magic forest with Hansel and Gretel. This interactive production, presented by Opera Pomme Rouge, includes the opportunity for you to learn songs and dances and use homemade props – including strawberries and flowers – to participate in the show. You never know when Hansel and Gretel might come up to you to ask for your help, and you may even have the chance to play the part of the Witch during the second act, complete with a witch hat, cape, and broom! 2 p.m. Workshop at 1:30 p.m. Queens Museum at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, New York City Building, Corona. Admission is free.