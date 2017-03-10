Events In Queens: March 9-15, 2017

Share 1

THURSDAY 3/9

Thursday Night Jazz

Colombian pianist and composer Ricardo Gallo, who lives in Jackson Heights, plays with Los Aliens, a new electric collective that utilizes improvisation. $10 suggested donation, 8 p.m., Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Ave., http://bit.ly/2e2h5ph.

Hell Gate 100

Dave “The Bridge Man” Frieder shares his experiences climbing the Hell Gate Bridge, which is now 100 years old, and provides details on the span’s construction. Free, 7 p.m., Greater Astoria Historical Society, 35-20 Broadway, LIC, http://bit.ly/2mOizLm.

FRIDAY 3/10

Last Of The Red Hot Lovers

In this Neil Simon play, Barney Cashman feels the desire to roam after 22 years of marriage. Comedy ensues as overweight Barney attempts to seduce some ladies and fails each time.

The show performs on March 10 at 8 p.m.; March 11 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and March 12 at 3 p.m., tickets range from $25 to $42. Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave. S., Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2mNCIRP.

Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys

Mardi Gras is never over with this influential accordionist and vocalist of Zydeco music. Broussard began his career playing drums in his father’s band, moved on to develop Nouveau Zydeco and then returned to traditional Zydeco with his own band. The event will also feature pre-concert dance lessons. $16 general admission, $10 for students and free for teenagers, 8 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2mYB6kX.

SATURDAY 3/11

NYRR Open Run: Astoria Park

The community-based, volunteer-led running initiative offers runs every week with courses that vary from 2.5 to three miles. The finish line remains open until the last person is done. Participants are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes prior to the start of the race and leave their valuables at home. The event is open to all ages, experience levels, walkers, strollers and dogs. Free, 9 a.m., Astoria Park Track at Astoria Park, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/03/11/nyrr-open-run-astoria-park.

Musica Reginae Chamber Players

This local group—which features piano, violin, viola, and cello—performs unique quintets. $20 general admission, $10 for students and free for children, ages 12 years and under, 7:30 p.m., The Church-in-the-Gardens, 50 Ascan Ave., Forest Hills, http://bit.ly/2mwEhDi.

Explorers Club

This event is aimed at families affected by autism. The only requirement is that all registered guests make art. Free, but registration is required (rshipps@queensmuseum.org), 11 a.m., Queens Museum, NYC Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2n7toEz.

It’s My Park at Forest Park

Volunteer with the Friends of Forest Park to mulch trails at the park. Participants should meet in Wallenburg Square in the park. Free, 8 a.m., Forest Park, Richmond Hill, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/03/11/its-my-park-at-forest-park.

Alley Pond Park Forest Restoration

Volunteer with the stewardship team and help mulch young trees at Alley Pond Park. Mulching in urban forests can help protect young tree roots and retain water in the soil. Participants will learn proper mulching techniques and mulch trees in a recently planted site. Be sure to wear clothes that can get dirty, boots or durable sneakers and a water bottle. Free, 9 a.m., West of Alley Pond Golf Center, 232-01 Northern Blvd., Douglaston, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/03/11/alley-pond-park-forest-restoration.

SUNDAY 3/12

Con Brio Ensemble

Musicians Diana Mittler-Battipaglia (piano), Alexander Meshibovsky (violin), Alan Hollander (oboe), and Osceola Davis (soprano) will play Strauss, Telemann, Dvorak and other composers during this event at the Voelker Orth Museum. $12 general admission, $10 for students, 2 p.m., Voelker Orth Museum, 149-38th Ave., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2cqLb4n.

Phagwah Parade 2017

This 29th annual extravaganza celebrates the Hindu Holi festival with colored powder, floats, chanting, incense and plenty of music. Free, 12 p.m., Kick off at 133rd Street and Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill. Cultural program at Phil Rizzuto Park near 125th Street and 95th Avenue, http://bit.ly/2lP3uEn.

John Hurt: In Memoriam with The Storyteller

In 1987, NBC premiered the first of nine episodes of “The Storyteller,” a Jim Henson series of classic folktales with contemporary filmmaking and special effects techniques. To honor the late actor John Hurt, the museum will screen his debut as the title character of “The Storyteller” with an introduction by The Jim Henson Legacy President Craig Shemin. $15, 1 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria, http://bit.ly/2lwWYGZ.

Nature Photography: Changing Seasons

Attendees should bring their cameras to Forest Park, where they can take photos of the incoming signs of spring. Registration is required (nyc.gov/parks/rangers/register. Free, 11 a.m., Forest Park, Woodhaven Boulevard and Forest Park Drive, Richmond Hill, www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/03/12/nature-photography-changing-seasons.

Imagine Change: Redesign

Participants during this event will examine archival materials and sculptures in the exhibition Self-Interned, 1942: Noguchi in Poston War Relocation Center and create their own drawings regarding a change that is important to them. $20 and advance registration is required, 1 p.m., Noguchi Museum, 9-01 33rd Rd., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2mci3nn.

Start Your Summer Veggies Workshop

Visitors to the Queens Botanical Garden will learn how to start an indoor summer garden. Attendees will be able to create and take home a starter garden. $10 with required registration, 1 p.m., Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2mXK3uZ.

TUESDAY 3/14

Queens World Film Festival

The festival, which will run through March 19, includes 135 new documentaries, features, animation and shorts from 25 countries and across countless categories. Times vary. All screenings at the Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria; and Kaufman Astoria Studios, 34-12 36th St., Astoria, http://bit.ly/2lP2kZr.

WEDNESDAY 3/15

Mammals of Long Island

The Queens County Bird Club will host this presentation by naturist Mike Bottini on flying squirrels, coyotes, river otters and more. Free, 8 p.m., Alley Pond Environmental Center, 228-06 Northern Blvd., Douglaston, http://bit.ly/2jlsSkx.