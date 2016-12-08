Events In Queens: Dec. 8-14, 2016

Share 0

SPOTLIGHT OF THE WEEK: LET IT SNOW (see below)

THURSDAY 12/8

India Kaleidoscope Film Festival

The festival features seven Indian movies that are making their U.S. or North American premieres and one special presentation of a classic Indian motion picture. Directors are in person for most screenings. Through Dec. 11. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2gUztln.

Kanoa Mendenhall Trio

Born in Japan and raised in California, Mendenhall has been playing regular jazz gigs in San Francisco since she was 13. She’s currently enrolled in the Columbia-Julliard Exchange. Free ($10 suggested donation). 8 p.m. Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Ave., http://bit.ly/2g3gzad.

FRIDAY 12/9

“A Christmas Carol”

Titan Theatre Company takes the audience to Victorian England, where Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by spirits from the past, present, and future. $18 (but get discount with code ITSINQUEENS16). Through Dec. 22. Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave. S., Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2h6ZBc4.

Using Social Media to Engage in STEM

Explore how to communicate science, technology, engineering, and math in innovative ways. Free for high school and college students. 5:30 p.m. New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St., Corona, http://bit.ly/2g36mwA.

Holiday Jubilee

Hear holiday carols and works by 18th century composers performed by Filigree Baroque, an all-female group with flute, cello, and harpsichord. $25 online/$30 at the door. 6 p.m. King Manor, 153rd Street and Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica, http://bit.ly/2gYxsoU.

“A Christmas Carol”

The North Country Center for the Arts National Touring Company presents the classic Charles Dickens tale of Ebenezer Scrooge. $35-$40. 7 p.m. Queensborough Performing Arts Center, 222-05 56th Ave., Bayside, http://bit.ly/2h6MbNk.

Take Root with Borne Dance Company

This dance experience explores the differences and similarities between humans and why specific groups are targeted for their differences. $15. 8 p.m. Green Space, 37-24 24th St., LIC, http://bit.ly/2d3hNSz.

Great Northeast Cheese Fest

More than 75 artisanal cheeses from around the region along with dishes from top NYC chefs, including local stars Hugue Dufour (M. Wells Steakhouse) and Alfonso Zhicay (Casa del Chef Bistro). Plus, Queens-based cheese expert Tia Keenan, who wrote “The Art of The Cheese Plate: Pairings, Recipes, Style, Attitude.” $60. 6 p.m. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2gHOVDZ.

SATURDAY 12/10

LET IT SNOW

The Astoria Symphony Orchestra takes the audience on a holiday ride with music, ballet dancers, singers, storytellers, and a high-profile guest.

LaGuardia Performing Arts Center, 31-10 Thomson Ave., LIC, http://bit.ly/2guaiWe.

76th Annual Queens College Winter Concert

Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and works by Brahms. $20. 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Colden Auditorium, Queens College, 65-30 Kissena Blvd., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2h7kTX3.

Concert of Light

An annual concert with holiday music by the Corona Children’s Orchestra and the Corona Youth Orchestra, as well as a special side-by-side performance of Antonin Dvorák’s New World Symphony. 3 p.m. Queens Museum, NYC Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2gZP0Dp.

Winter Wildlife Viewing

A walking tour of Willow Lake with an Urban Park Ranger. Free. 9 a.m. Meet at Albert Mauro Playground, Park Drive East and 73rd Avenue Terrace, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://on.nyc.gov/2gR1tWj.

W.C. Fields Fest

From 1924 through 1928, Fields appeared in 10 features filmed at Paramount’s Astoria facility. In this illustrated talk, author and lecturer Trav S.D. informs on this lesser known stretch of his career and shows how his silent work presaged his better known talkies. $5. 1:30 p.m. Greater Astoria Historical Society, 35-20 Broadway, LIC, http://bit.ly/2h7Cle9.

SUNDAY 12/11

29th Annual Holiday Historic House Tour

Walk or take a shuttle to Louis Armstrong House Museum; Bowne House; Flushing Town Hall; Friends Quaker Meeting House; Kingsland Homestead; Lewis H. Latimer House Museum; and Voelker Orth House. All seven landmarks will be decorated as they were during their first holiday seasons. 1 p.m. Flushing and Corona, http://bit.ly/2g0HOqW.

Martin Scorsese

This exhibition includes material from Scorsese’s key films, such as costumes, props, storyboards, set photographs, and screenplays. Plus, objects from his childhood and projections of scenes from his work. $15. Through April 23, 2017. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2gZckkD.

Q100

Opening night for Salvador Espinosa’s photo exhibit on the bus route that takes prisoners to Rikers Island. His work explores mass incarceration and its effects. Poet Miles Hodges does a special performance. Free. 6:30 p.m. QNS Collective, 36-27 36th St., LIC, http://bit.ly/2gIOuJx.

Impermanent Landscape

A dance performance in the round by Valerie Green/Dance Entropy that draws inspiration from the ideas of cubism, perspective, perception, and impermanence. Free. 3 p.m. Dorsky Gallery, 11-03 45th Ave., LIC, http://bit.ly/2guQZMm.

Forest Hills Christmas Concert

The Sacred Music Society of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church joins the Oratorio Society of Queens for this annual gig. The first half includes highlights from the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah. The second half boasts seasonal songs such as “Sleigh Ride.” $30/$10 for children 12 and under. 4 p.m. OLQM Church, 110-06 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills, http://bit.ly/2hb4kO3.

Fertile Ground

This monthly new works showcase features five or six choreographers and a post-performance discussion with wine and cheese. $12. 7 p.m. Green Space, 37-24 24th St., LIC, http://bit.ly/2cLWk1d.

MONDAY 12/12

Queens Dinner Club

Open to all, this club meets once a month at different restaurants around the borough to enjoy multi-course meals at discounted prices. The next outing goes for the hearty, spicy flavors of Tibet with Chef Chime Tendha. $45. 7:30 p.m. Phayul, 89-17 Northern Blvd., 2nd Fl., Jackson Heights, http://bit.ly/2gIsRJj.

TUESDAY 12/13

Conversation on James Baldwin

This new reading series organizes conversations about race in the United States through Baldwin’s writings. Free. 7 p.m. Greater Astoria Historical Society, 35-20 Broadway, LIC, http://bit.ly/2gvgfCq.

WEDNESDAY 12/14

Meet Beethoven

The Queens College Chamber Orchestra performs portions of Beethoven’s Fifth and Sixth Symphonies. Beethoven premiered both during the same Vienna concert on Dec. 22, 1808. 7:30 p.m. LeFrak Concert Hall, Queens College, 65-30 Kissena Blvd., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2g1jllp.