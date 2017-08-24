Events In Queens: August 24-30, 2017

Share 0

THURSDAY 8/24

US Open Qualifying Tournament

Watch professional tennis players compete for a few slots in the main draw. The tournament will be held on Thursday and Friday. Free, 11 a.m. each day, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2wrICNr.

Whale Watching and Dolphin Cruise

The American Princess boat has a 90-percent sighting rate. The regular season is winding down. Noon to 4 p.m. on Aug. 24 and 25, Riis Landing, State and Heinzelman roads, Breezy Point, http://bit.ly/2uZy4Vl.

Wine Glass Paint Night

Decorate a unique, Earth Day-inspired wine glass with expert painter Masa Kitani during this event at Alley Pond Environmental Center. $34, 7 p.m., Alley Pond Environmental Center, 228-06 Northern Blvd., Douglaston, http://bit.ly/2uG6Dib.

Game Design: Youth Tech Workshop

Flushing Meadows Corona Park’s Al Oerter Recreation Center will host this event, during which youths will learn how to create their own video games. The workshop meets on Aug. 22, 24 and 26 and is designed for children, ages 14 years and below. Free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Al Oerter Recreation Center, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, 131-40 Fowler Ave., https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/08/24/game-design-with-rpg-maker-youth-tech-workshop.

FRIDAY 8/25

Silent Disco

Headphone-wearing revelers sing and dance while three disc jockeys—Green with Top 40 hits, dance, and pop; Red playing hits from the 1980s and 1990s; and Blue with hip hop and R&B—battle for attention. 10 p.m., Studio Square, 35-33 36th St., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2whyHt6.

Forest Hills Tennis Stadium Party

This event will include tennis on grass courts, a cocktail party at the stadium, banner unveiling, photo op at the clubhouse, sunset dinner, live music and dancing. $150 and up, proceeds go to West Side Tennis Club Foundation. 2 p.m., One Tennis Pl., Forest Hills, http://bit.ly/2vJdpUU.

Girls Basketball Clinic

The city’s Parks Department hosts a basketball clinic for girls—ages 12 to 14 and 15 to 17—every Friday. Instructors will teach participants the basic rules and fundamental skills of the sport in preparation for a 2018 winter basketball tournament. All skill levels are welcome. For more information, call Roberto Valle at (718) 393-7370. Free, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center, 93-29 Queens Blvd., Rego Park, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/08/25/girls-basketball-clinic.

Summer Sounds: Lady and the Vamps

The Kupferberg Center for the Arts will host a performance by rock and pop group Lady and the Vamps. Attendees should bring a chair or blanket. Free, 6 p.m., MacNeil Park, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/08/25/summer-sounds-lady-and-the-vamps.

SATURDAY 8/26

Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day

The world’s largest single-day, grassroots tennis and entertainment event offers interactive games, a free concert hosted by Radio Disney and appearances by pro players. 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Arthur Ashe Stadium, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2vXXXSG.

Warm Up 2017

MoMA PS1’s outdoor music series presents live and electronic music across a variety of genres. This is the penultimate one this year. Here’s the lineup: DJDS/Loma Vista + Body High (Los Angeles); Wiki/XL Recordings (NYC); ACTRESS/Ninja Tune (London); Show Me the Body/Loma Vista (NYC); RP Boo/Planet Mu (Chicago); Yves Tumor (DJ set)/PAN (Berlin); UMFANG/Discwoman + Ninja Tune (Brooklyn). Tickets cost $18 to $22, noon to 9 p.m., MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Ave., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2v7SYgR.

See It Big! Series

This annual series, which runs through Aug. 27, presents classic and contemporary films on the big screen. The final films, which will be screened on both days, include: “The Dark Crystal” at 1 p.m.; “The Story of the Flaming Years” at 4:30 p.m.; “The Enchanted Desna” at 7 p.m. $15. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2sIR2dO.

Conjunto Guantanamo

This Afro-Cuban jazz ensemble performs as part of the SummerSounds series presented by the Kupferberg Center for the Arts and the city’s Parks Department. Free, 6 p.m., Newtown Park, 92-2 56th Ave., Elmhurst, http://bit.ly/2stwyFE.

Aurora Flores y Zon del Barrio

This Latin dance party will feature great live music. Free, 4 p.m., Beach 20th Street Pedestrian Plaza, Far Rockaway, http://bit.ly/2whFbIx.

Ukrainian Trilogy

The Museum of the Moving Image will present a series of epic films by legendary director and actress Yuliya Solntseva on Aug. 26 and 27. Films in the series include “Poem of an Inland Sea” at 2 p.m.; “The Story of the Flaming Years” at 4:30 p.m.; and “The Enchanted Desna” at 7 p.m. $15. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2uZd6pw.

Saturday Sculpture Workshop: Geological Pets With Aiysha Mayfield

Socrates Sculpture Park will host a class on geological topography, during which attendees will be able to transform rock samples into Pet Rocks. The class will discuss how New York City and parts of the East River waterfront have giant rock deposits from a glacier and visitors will learn how to tell the difference between rocks by identifying the types of minerals they contain. Free, noon to 3 p.m., Socrates Sculpture Park, Long Island City, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/08/26/saturday-sculpture-workshop-geological-pets-with-aiysha-mayfield

Beach Sessions Dance Series

Madeline Hollander presents a series of duets with beach rakes and six dancers. The rakes clear pathways that become the stage for the artists, whose tracks are recorded in the newly combed sand. Free, 6 p.m., on the sand at Beach 110th Street, Rockaway, bit.ly/2x4t12v.

SUNDAY 8/27

“Love Express”

The Queens World Film Festival presents this movie as part of its Immigrant Voices Series. Set on the 7 train, this film looks at the perspectives of young Chinese-Americans and their lifestyle. 2:30 p.m., $5 general admission and $3 for students and seniors. Queens Historical Society, 143-35 37th Ave., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2v7jrLT.

Mattviolinist

Listen to a violin master who grew up in the Bronx during this performance at Resorts World Casino. 4 p.m., Resorts World Casino New York City, 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., South Jamaica, http://bit.ly/2x6wuya.

TUESDAY 8/29

Inkarayku

The final concert in the Live at the Gantries series will feature Peruvian folk music. Free, 7 p.m., Gantry Plaza State Park, 4-09 47th Rd., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2v4Knvi.