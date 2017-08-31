Events In Queens: August 31-September 6, 2017

Share 0

THURSDAY 8/31

Fitness Walk

Attendees can take part in a self-guided walking program from the Fort Totten gate onto Joe Michaels Mile and back. The total length of the walk is approximately two miles. The event is for adults only. Free, 9 a.m., Fort Totten front gate in Fort Totten park, Totten Road and Cross Island Parkway, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/08/31/fitness-walk.

Zumba Under The Stars

Lisa G will lead this class, during which participants will be able to take part in the popular form of exercise and dance, which combines Latin and African dance steps. Free, 7 p.m., Beach 108th Street Roller Rink, Rockaway Beach Boardwalk, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/08/31/zumba-under-the-stars-with-lisa-g-aka-rockazumbaway.

Movies Under The Stars: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

The “Star Wars” prequel will screen at Woodside’s Lawrence Virgilio Playground as part of the city Parks Department’s outdoor screening program. Free, 8 p.m., Lawrence Virgilio Playground, Woodside, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/08/31/movies-under-the-stars-rogue-one-a-star-wars-story.

FRIDAY 9/1

Girls Basketball Clinic

The city’s Parks Department will hold a basketball clinic for girls, ages 12 to 14 and 15 to 17, at the Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center. Instructors will teach participants the basic rules and fundamental skills of basketball in preparation for a 2018 winter basketball tournament. All skill levels can participate. For more information, call Roberto Valle at (718) 393-7370, Free, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center, 93-29 Queens Blvd., Rego Park, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/09/01/girls-basketball-clinic.

SATURDAY 9/2

Circus Amok

Using traditional circus skills, post-modern dance and improvisational techniques, this troupe provides public art addressing issues of social justice to audiences of all ages. Free, 3 p.m., Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2xHIEgN.

Jerry Lewis Tribute

Jerry Lewis, who died recently, was a talented comedian whose career included work as a nightclub performer, television star, feature film actor and director. He also hosted a live Labor Day weekend broadcast that raised money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for 44 years. Watch the comedy classic “The Ladies Man” at the Museum of the Moving Image on Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. and “The Nutty Professor” on Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District, http://bit.ly/2wjqpP2.

Bird Walk with New York City Audubon

Spot and identify creatures of flight with experts from the New York City Audubon at the Queens Botanical Garden. Free, 9:30 p.m., Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, http://bit.ly/2qJpKmZ.

Hands-On History: Children’s Concert

The King Manor Museum will host an indoor folk concert featuring Larry Moser and Mary Nagin. Learn about early music and hear the sounds of the fiddle and hammered dulcimer. Free, 1 p.m., King Manor Museum, vicinity of 153rd Street and Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica, http://bit.ly/2vlKrLr.

Tinkering Weekend

This drop-in workshop at the New York Hall of Science will enable both children and adults to build, explore and create together. Sessions run from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 and 3. Free with admission. New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St., Flushing Meadows Corona Park, http://bit.ly/2vmexyG.

Yoga On The Beach: Beginner Hatha Yoga

Yoga instructor Helen Kilgallen from Elaine’s Dance School will host this beginner Hatha Yoga class at Rockaway Beach. Participants should bring a mat, large towel or blanket. Free, 8 a.m., Beach 108th Street, Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/09/02/yoga-on-the-beach.

Socrates Farmers Market

Socrates Sculpture Park will host a farmers market that features local fruits and vegetables from Nolasco Farm and Williams Fruit Farm. Shoppers can also find fresh-brewed coffee from Henley Coffee and organic condiments from Hellgate Farm. Cash transactions are preferred by vendors. Free, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Socrates Sculpture Park, Long Island City, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/09/02/socrates-farmers-market.

SUNDAY 9/3

Tour with “Wildman” Steve Brill

This event will include a two-hour walk of the QueensWay and adjacent Forest Park with New York City’s premiere urban forager—“Wildman” Steve Brill. Hike wild, wooded trails running through a mature forest and examine thickets and cultivated areas loaded with wild plants. This is the start of the butternut season. 10 a.m. Meet at the northeast corner of Woodhaven Boulevard and Forest Park Drive in front of Victory Field, Woodhaven, http://bit.ly/2w4l298.

Birthday Celebration for Soca Superstar Rupee

Resorts World Casino will host a night of West Indian music featuring Bunji Garlin, Kes, Fayann Lyons, Kerwin Dubois, MX Prime, Skinny Fabulous, Orlando Octave, GBM Neutron, Peter Ram, King Bubba, Biggie Irie, Rayzor, Leonce and a major surprise act. 9 p.m., Resorts World Casino New York City, 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., South Jamaica, http://bit.ly/2vyMQOU.

Community Day with Special Guest Artist Lynne Yamamoto

The Noguchi Museum’s event begins with an open studio drop-in program on printmaking. Yamamoto leads a gallery tour at 2 p.m. At 4 p.m., attendees participate in an organized, extended conversation on Isamu Noguchi’s “Yellow Landscape.” Free, 11 a.m., Noguchi Museum, 9-01 33rd Rd., Long Island City, http://bit.ly/2glMJnv.

Cunningham Park Farmers Market

Cunningham Park will provide space for this weekly farmers market, where attendees can purchase everything from local dairy, vegetable, fruit and meat products to baked goods and drinks. Free, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cunningham Park, 196th Street and Union Turnpike, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/09/03/farmers-market.

MONDAY 9/4

Omar’s Summer Send-Off Party At Fantasy Forest Amusement Park

Flushing Meadows Corona Park’s Fantasy Forest Amusemente Park is holding a party hosted by Omar Olusion. The event will include live DJ music, dance contests, games and magic shows. Fantasy Forest Amusement Park is located next to the Queens Zoo. Free, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Fantasy Forest Amusement Park, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2017/09/04/omars-summer-sendoff-party-at-fantasy-forest-amusement-park.

WEDNESDAY 9/6

Monthly Jazz Jam

Held on the first Wednesday of every month at Flushing Town Hall, Jazz Jams is a fun way for musicians to hone skills and jam with peers. The house band, led by saxophonist Carol Sudhalter, is there too. Vocalists and those who don’t play instruments are welcome. $10, 7 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., http://bit.ly/2iBPX6T.