EssenMED Celebrates 12 Years Of Care To Homebound Patients

EssenMED House Calls is celebrating 12 years of providing vital health care services to home-bound, elderly and disabled populations throughout New York City and Westchester County.

“During this past decade, we have worked tirelessly to ensure that innovative, high-quality health care is accessible to all individuals, especially underserved populations such as the chronically ill, frail, elderly and disabled, who are often overlooked in a constantly-changing health care environment,” said founder and Chief Medical Officer Sumir Sahgal, MD.

Over the years, what started as a service providing house calls to just 40 patients in the Bronx transformed into an organization that utilizes the latest state-of-the-art mobile technology to provide comprehensive care to nearly 5,000 homebound patients, over 50 of whom are centenarians, in the comfort of their own homes, making it the largest house calls provider in New York State.

The organization offers a broad range of services that most others don’t provide, including primary and specialty care, chronic disease management, coordinated home care services, diagnostic testing and imaging and interim care.

Additionally, EssenMED boasts two unique programs that go above and beyond just regular in-home medical visits: its Care Management Program and Transition of Care (TOC) Program.

The Care Management Program addresses the various socioeconomic and environmental needs that affect health outcomes of patients by assigning a nurse care manager who serves as a patient’s central point of contact and assesses the need for various services, such as home health aides, skilled nursing, medical equipment and supplies, transportation, home-delivered meals and specialty care referrals.

The Transition of Care Program is a 30-day post-discharge management program designed to help patients transition back into the community following a hospital or other health care facility admission. Through an in-home visit and telephonic follow-ups, the program monitors patients for 30 days during the critical time period when complications leading to avoidable readmissions are more likely to develop.