EMTs Save Family From Carbon Monoxide Scare

BY TRONE DOWD

Two emergency responders in Jamaica saved a family of four from being poisoned to death in their home over the long weekend.

On Friday, city Fire Department EMTs Zache Cox and Frantzi Honore—from Station 54 in Springfield Gardens—responded to a call regarding a sick individual at a home on 192nd Street in Jamaica. Shortly after arriving at the home, the two medical experts noticed that their carbon monoxide alarms registered a significantly high amount of the deadly poison in the air. Acting quickly, Cox and Honore both evacuated the home and administered medical attention to the family immediately. Everyone involved came out of the scare unharmed.

It was later determined by the FDNY that the cause of the leak was a defective boiler in the house. Readings from the EMTs’ equipment revealed that the leak had reached 600 parts per million [PPM], meaning that there were 600 molecules of carbon monoxide for every 999,900 molecules of air. It takes just 400 PPM to kill someone in three hours. The FDNY told the Queens Tribune that at 600 PPM, carbon monoxide can “cause symptoms such as throbbing headaches, difficulties breathing, confusion, loss of consciousness and heart problems.”

Carbon monoxide has often been called a “silent killer” due to its colorless, tasteless and odorless nature. In most cases, it goes completely undetected until it takes its fatal toll on the individuals exposed to it. The FDNY said that the tragedy prevented in Jamaica over the weekend should act as a reminder that having a working carbon monoxide alarm is a crucial part of being a homeowner.