Share 0

Emily Lin, Principal of LIN + ASSOCIATES Architects, PC, founded her practice in 1995. Located in Kew Gardens, New York, the practice includes a wide range of condominium, residential, commercial, institutional, religious, retail, interior and multi-use projects throughout the Tri-State Area. Emily Lin, Principal of LIN + ASSOCIATES Architects, PC, founded her practice in 1995. Located in Kew Gardens, New York, the practice includes a wide range of condominium, residential, commercial, institutional, religious, retail, interior and multi-use projects throughout the Tri-State Area.

Together with her husband, she has developed and managed multiple real estate development projects in New York City.

Born in Taiwan in 1956, Emily immigrated to the United States in 1971 with her family and attended public high school. She received her architectural training and professional degree from Pratt Institute in 1979, and completed advanced studies at Harvard University Graduate School of Design in 1992.

Her involvement with the community includes the following:

• American Institute of Architects: ex-executive board

• Asian American Business Women Association: advisory board

• Asian American Business Development Center: Outstanding 50 Asian Business Award

• Garden of Hope: executive board

• Queens Botanical Garden: honoree, advisory board, ex-executive board of trustees,

• Queens Economic Development Corporation: president, board of directors

Emily has received numerous design awards and much recognition since 1999, including the

• Lifetime Achievement Award and Business Person of the Year Award, both from the Queens Chamber of Commerce and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2012.