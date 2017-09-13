Elevator Construction Begins At Main Street LIRR Station

Share 0

Flushing’s Main Street Long Island Rail Road Station is undergoing an elevator construction project that is aimed to make the station ADA accessible, U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) announced on Tuesday.

The elevators are part of a $24.6 million overhaul of the station that will also include a new ticket office, platform lighting, upgraded electrical and communications lines, new stairs and platform extensions. So far, crews have erected a steel structure to house the westbound elevator and, this week, construction will begin on the eastbound elevator tower. Parts for both elevators will be installed in the coming weeks, Meng’s office said.

“Plans to rehabilitate the Flushing-Main Street LIRR station have been in the works for many years and it’s something for which I’ve long advocated,” Meng said. “I am thrilled that construction is finally underway and that swift progress is being made. I thank the LIRR for its continued commitment to the renovation of the Flushing-Main Street station and I look forward to the project’s completion.”

The project is expected to be completed in 2018.

-James Farrell