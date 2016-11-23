Electric-Vehicle Charging Stations Pilot

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Last week, the New York City Council passed INT. 1124, which will create a pilot program for electric-vehicle charging stations to be placed in publicly accessible locations, such as gas stations and municipal parking lots. In an effort to encourage the use of electric cars and to help reduce carbon emissions citywide, the bill was sponsored by chair of the council’s Environmental Protection Committee, Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria).

“With an incoming presidential administration that has pledged to undo our nation’s efforts to combat climate change, cities and local governments must now lead the way on protecting our environment,” said Constantinides. “New York has already been a worldwide role model in sustainability and we must continue to keep this work a top priority. INT. 1124 will help us reach our goal of reducing carbon emissions by encouraging sustainable habits. A pilot program for electric-vehicle charging stations will encourage more New Yorkers to use electric cars.”

The program is a two-year pilot that will place at least two electronic charging stations in each of the five boroughs.

“New Yorkers always love options when it comes to moving around our city,” said council transportation chair Ydanis Rodriguez, bill co-sponsor. “With the passage of this bill, we’re making that option an eco-friendly one and incentivizing cleaner cars in New York. Emissions from vehicles account for nearly a quarter of our city’s emissions, a number we can scale down tremendously with electric-vehicle use. I’m hopeful this pilot program will prove a success and highlight the need for even more charging stations in the city and beyond. With electric vehicles becoming more affordable, we have a chance to take a huge step forward in modernizing our city’s personal and official vehicles.”

Although there are New York City residents who own electrical vehicles, most of the existing charging stations are in residences or private parking garages. Now that the bill was passed, there will be public stations throughout the city.

The New York City Department of Transportation is projected to post the location of the charging stations. An advisory committee will be established to report on the program’s cost, the rate of utilization of each charging station, recommendations for expansion, the feasibility of on-street charging and more.

The overall purpose of INT. 1124 is to help combat climate change, which is possible given that according to the Mayor’s Office of Sustainability’s study, 25 percent of the city’s total greenhouse gas emissions come from the over two million vehicles in the city.

“Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular transportation options, and it is our responsibility as a city on the forefront of innovation in sustainability to make sure that our infrastructure matches that demand,” said City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito. “Our commitment to an environmentally-friendly New York City includes implementing renewable measures across the board, and this charging station pilot program is a great step toward enhancing the options available to move our residents around.”

On Nov. 28, Constantinides will chair an Environmental Protection Committee oversight hearing to investigate the emissions that are produced by the city’s biggest power plants, what type of fuel is being burned and what the public utilities are doing to lower emissions.

