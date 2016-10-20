Elected Officials’ Call To Downzone Corona

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

On Monday, standing outside P.S. 16’s classroom trailers, Assemblyman Francisco P. Moya, Congressman Joseph Crowley (D-Queens/the Bronx), state Sen. Jose Peralta (D-Elmhurst) and members of Community Board 4 called on the city to downgrade South Corona’s existing zoning code, which has caused overcrowding in the district’s schools.

“Smart development requires building in a way that is consistent with the neighborhood that’s being developed,” said Moya. “In South Corona, we see the consequences of letting too much happen too soon. The neighborhood can’t absorb the burgeoning population and students end up suffering for it. Our schools are well over capacity, forcing students to cram into unsafe trailers that are frigid in the winter and microwaves in the summer.”

Developments in South Corona are outpacing the neighborhood’s ability to absorb the current population surge, which is demonstrated by P.S. 16’s capacity being at 144 percent, P.S. 19’s capacity at 140 percent, and P.S. 28’s capacity at 178 percent.

Currently the zoning allows for one- or two-family homes to be demolished to make way for multiple-family dwellings to be built in their place, which results in more kids enrolled in schools that don’t have space to accommodate them.

P.S. 16 currently has classroom trailers, known as transportable classroom units (TCUs), in order to provide seating for the unsustainable population growth in the area. Separated from the street by only a wire fence, prone to heating and AC failures, and poorly insulated, the trailers create unsafe and unsuitable conditions for students and are often used in perpetuity.

“It is irresponsible, and unfair to the families that live in our communities, to allow for the overdevelopment of our neighborhoods without first investing in our infrastructure and ensuring we’re able to provide the services they need and deserve,” said Crowley. “That lack of fairness is all the more evident by the conditions under which many of the children in South Corona are forced to learn in. Making sure they’re put in a position to succeed has to be our number-one priority and that means guaranteeing an adequate learning environment for every child.”

According to Peralta, P.S. 143, which was built for 900 students, had an enrollment of 1,284 students for the year of 2008-’09, which jumped to 1,782 for the 2012-’13 academic school year.

“Construction of new schools has not kept up with the growing population, and this is why it is important the City considers downgrading the current zoning codes in the area in an effort to keep one- and two-family homes, which have been replaced with multifamily, multi-dwelling residences, thus increasing the number of students,” said Peralta.

Downzoning South Corona from R5(A)(B) or R6(B) to a lower designation would limit density and the trend of replacing homes with high-rise buildings.

“Downzoning South Corona would alleviate some of the pressure these schools face and buy time for Corona’s infrastructure to begin catching up to where it needs to be,” said Moya. “We are calling on the City to immediately reassess the neighborhood’s zoning so that, before we add any more students to our schools, we can find seats for students that already don’t have one.”

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com