Elderly Man Killed By Taxi in Springfield Gardens

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

An elderly man was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend within the confines of the 105th Precinct, police said.

According to police, the incident took place at approximately 4:10 a.m. in Springfield Gardens. Police said that they responded to a 911 call reporting that a person had been hit near the Belt Parkway and 168th Street. Police say that when they arrived, they found a 70-year-old man laying in the street, unconscious and unresponsive to their calls.

After calling for medical backup, emergency responders arrived and took the man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Upon further investigation, police were later able to conclude that the man was trying to make his way across the Belt Parkway at the time of impact. Police said that when he stepped into the right travel lane, he was struck by a yellow taxi cab. The driver of that vehicle stayed with the man until authorities arrived. He sustained no injuries in the accident. The identity of the victim has not been released to the public. The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is looking into further details of the accident.