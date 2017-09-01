Eight Officers Dizzied By Heroin Fumes

Share 0

Eight police officers were made sick in Rego Park by noxious fumes while responding to an early morning call at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 1.

The NYPD reported that one sergeant and seven police officers responded to a call at 1:30 at 63-84 Saunders St. in Rego Park for a complaint involving an emotionally disturbed person.

Upon entering the apartment, the officers started to feel dizzy and had to be taken to North Shore Hospital in Forest Hills. By late morning, all the officers and the sergeant were treated and released from the hospital.

The 39-year-old suspect was arrested and also taken to the hospital to treat a heroin overdose. His name will be released when he is charged.

The incident is still under investigation by the police. The NYPD reported that after they receive a search warrant, they will return to the apartment and test what they find to determine the cause of the noxious fumes.

NYPD emergency services in hazmat gear were on site and, according to previously published sources, discovered small amounts of heroin in the room

-Jon Cronin