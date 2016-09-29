Education and Family Equals Success

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

As the president of the Queens Chamber of Commerce and as senior vice president and director of Retail Banking at Astoria Bank, Mayra DiRico has proven to be a successful Hispanic American woman.

While Mayra shows pride in being self-motivated, focused, driven, passionate and enthusiastic, the two things that got her to that point were her family and her education.

Under former Prime Minister of Cuba Fidel Castro’s dictatorship, Mayra’s family knew they wanted a better life for their children, so they packed up their two kids, who included one-year-old Mayra, on a one-way ticket to the United States.

“I’ve always admired their strength and their journey,” said Mayra. “Leaving behind their family and their jobs to give my brother and I an opportunity for a future, their sacrifice for a great cause, I am so grateful for it.”

Because her parents had lived in Cuba their whole lives, they only spoke Spanish to Mayra, who wasn’t exposed to English until she began elementary school.

“Back then, bilingual classes didn’t exist,” said Mayra. “If you didn’t know English, you had to fend for yourself.”

Not only did Mayra have to self-teach the language, but she also had to act as the translator for her family. At 8 years old, she was translating her parents’ bank statements, documents and doctor visits, and even translated at parent/teacher conferences.

“I had a huge responsibility when I was growing up. I was the rock and that’s just the way it was,” said Mayra. “To this day, I take care of my mom. She took care of my kids when they were younger and I was working. We have a close-knit family.”

Given that they were immigrants and had very little money, her parents stressed the importance of education and hard work. They told both their children to stay focused on obtaining good grades in order to obtain a college scholarship. Mayra was able to attend New York University Business School with scholarships and graduated summa cum laude.

“Working hard allowed us to go to great universities,” said Mayra. “I can’t stress enough how important it is for Hispanics to get a great college education. In the U.S., the competition in the workplace is fierce, so college education sets you apart.”

Although she dealt with the minor setbacks of having to teach herself English and coming from humble beginnings, Mayra doesn’t feel that being Hispanic was a struggle. However, being a minority made her feel as though she had to work harder to achieve her goals.

“To me it’s about how you handle the prejudices,” said Mayra. “Do you let them get to you, do you let them bring you down or do you use that and say ‘No, no one is going to bring me down because I am going to be the best me’. Negative people are not going to be an impediment for what I wanted to accomplish. My parents made a big sacrifice for me and in return I always wanted to be the best I could be so they would be proud. They are my role models, my heroes. I love them. I am so grateful and I wouldn’t change anything in my life.”

A piece of advice Mayra said she’d give to another young Hispanic woman today is to follow her passion and not to sell herself short. She also restated a quote she said she’s lived by: “If you think you can, you will, and if you think you can’t, you won’t.”

