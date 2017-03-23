What Economic Influence Do Women Have?

Share 0

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 and the entire month is dedicated to celebrating women’s history.

This is the occasion to highlight the contribution of women to economic development, among many other things. Whether they are business owners or employees, women are constantly proving their worth in the working world.

The evolution of modern society has changed the relationship between a woman’s role in the home and in the workplace. UN Women reports that the more women there are in the workplace, the more prosperous their countries’ economies.

According to the same organization, there are 552 million women in the global workforce, which is about 40 percent of the world’s workers. In the west, the majority of women earn some sort of qualifications before entering the workforce. A few months after giving birth, they typically continue their careers, entrusting their child to someone else’s care.

“The World Development Report: Gender Equality and Development,” published by the World Bank in 2012, indicates that young women are now in the majority at universities, representing 51 percent of the world’s students. The estimate is based on statistics from two thirds of all the countries in the world.

That is definitely a noteworthy improvement over the past. A great deal of progress has been made in recent years. Indeed, the world has already been profoundly changed by the recognition of the fact that gender equality is profitable for all.