DSNY In Good Shape For Snow Season

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) director of community affairs Henry Ehrhardt, community affairs liaison Nicholas Circharo, assistant chief of east Queens Roger Leahy and assistant chief of west Queens Javier Lojan presented their Queens Snow Removal Plan for winter 2016-2017 at the borough cabinet meeting Tuesday morning at Borough Hall.

In attendance were Borough President Melinda Katz and the district managers of the community boards within the borough.

The presentation began with a brief overview about last year’s snow season, which was “in fact the largest snowfall in New York City’s history.” During Winter Storm Jonas, Queens had six inches of snow more than Central Park. Given that last year was a mild winter, the DSNY, along with the rest of the city, was caught completely off guard by the impact of the storm.

Because of the snow’s impact on the borough, Queens is receiving the largest amount of equipment of any borough, totaling $21 million. Some of the additional equipment includes 69 front-end loaders, 58 holsters and 40 skid steers.

Katz questioned whether or not snow-melters would be a better fit for Queens, given that it is not only the largest borough in the city, but also consists of small streets that may often be hard for snowplows to clean fully.

Lojan informed the cabinet that the snow-melting operation is normally used in areas in Manhattan such as Times Square.

“We only have eight snow-melters between the two zones of the whole borough of Queens,” said Lojan. “The operation is usually done after we’re 100 percent done plowing the streets because it is a very tedious process.”

CB 1 District Manager Florence Koulouris and CB 2 District Manager Debra Markell-Kleinert mentioned the bike lanes on Queens Boulevard and the impact they had last year, in hopes that DSNY didn’t undergo those same challenges this snow season.

“With the new style of bicycle lanes, where the cars are parked in the middle of the street, will you be removing the snow from those areas or will the snow be plowed and pushed to the sidewalk? How will those roads be cleared?” asked Koulouris.

According to Lojan, the DSNY tries to utilize the holsters or the skid steers to remove the snow. However, holsters allow for a more articulate plow.

“With skid steers, we can pile it somewhere where it’s not disrupting any pedestrians or bicyclists, all depending on the location of the bike lane,” he said.

Markell-Kleinert’s concern in regard to the bike lanes was median blockage.

“Last year when they were cleaning Queens Boulevard from about 69th Street all the way down, they missed the medians because of the new bike lanes and the new patterns and the trucks couldn’t get through,” she said.

Lojan reassured her that although the bike lanes have caused some issues, they will try to do their best to make sure the medians are cleared.

To ensure that they are prepared for the snow season, the DSNY and the DOT have been recruiting snow laborers. This year alone, 6,500 people enrolled and 3,500 were hired.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com