Driven By Work And Community Service

BY JON CRONIN

Adrian Peters, a branch manager for New York Community Banking, experienced what he considers a fortunate immigration experience. He moved to the United States and quickly found a position in his field of choice.

After immigrating to America from St. Vincent and the Grenadines at 29 years of age, he walked into a job fair and met representatives from CFS Bank, which was the predecessor to New York Community Banking.

“I was fortunate. I was in banking back home,” he said.

The new job provided security for Peters—who, at the time, was a newlywed—as he had no other family in the country.

Peters started as a sales associate at the bank’s in-store branches. The bank discovered that he had strong operational skills and he was able to move up within the company.

He was soon promoted to assistant bank manager and—after a year-and-a-half of working for NYCB— obtained the position of bank manager at the bank’s branch in a supermarket on Kissena Boulevard.

Over the years, Peters has worked at a number of locations in Queens. He has been with the Fresh Meadows branch for 12 years.

While working for NYCB, he has found a sense of community with the company. He said that he loves his work, but also enjoys community service.

“We go into senior centers, promoting financial literacy, and recently went to Queens College [to talk to students],” he said of his engagement with the community on NYCB’s behalf.

He said that, this year, he would participate in the bank’s dragon boat racing team on Aug. 12 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

“I did dragon the boat race for five years,” he said. “We had the first practice last week.”

Peters has coached American flag football and basketball with the Catholic Youth Organization, both of which he learned how to play in 1986 during his time with the student exchange program AFS in East Aurora, shortly after he had moved to the United States.

He is a member and consultant to the Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a member of the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

Today, he and his wife have two sons, one of whom attends Brooklyn Tech, while the youngest will start high school in September.

“I’m always looking to get out in the community to help,” he said, adding that he encourages his children to do the same.

In his Brooklyn neighborhood, he is president of the block association. Representing the bank, he and his family participate in cancer walks for the Child Center of New York and, at the end of the year, collect gifts for children who come from broken homes.

Reach Jon Cronin at 718-357-7400 x125, jcronin@queenstribune.com or @JonathanSCronin.