Dr. Vasundhara Kalasapudi: Executive Director, India Home

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Dr. Vasundhara Kalasapudi graduated from Andhara Medical College in India and came to the United States in 1988 to complete her residency. She became a geriatric psychiatrist, treating elders struggling with dementia and other neurologic disorders.

She never expected that this would include her father, Vangapadu Lakshmi Naidu, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2003.

“It was a painful moment for me, because I never thought I went to medical school and did a residency and geriatric psychiatric fellowship to diagnose my own father,” Kalasapudi said.

Her father encouraged her to pursue medicine. And now, he would inspire the next phase in her life. In caring for Vangapandu, Kalasapudi became acutely aware of the lack of culturally appropriate services for South Asian seniors. In 2008, she scrapped plans to start a private practice to begin India Home, a Queens-based non-profit network of senior services specifically for the South Asian community. Kalasapudi is now the executive director.

When Vangapandu was first diagnosed, he was still living in India. Kalasapudi reached out to the Department of Health— both in Albany and in Washington D.C. —to inquire about centers that could satisfy cultural and dietary needs, so that she could bring her father to the United States.

“Everyone told me the same thing: Dr. K, we don’t have any curry-serving facilities here for your community,” she said. “And then I realized, by bringing him here, I’m going to punish him with social isolation.”

She began to travel to India once every three months. Her father died after two years—her mother the year after.

Meanwhile, Kalasapudi saw friends having similar problems. Dr. Kiran Dave, president of India Home, took care of her mother at home for 10 years due to a lack of socialization opportunities and her mother was always unhappy when she needed to be left at a nursing home during Dave’s business trips. Another friend had to quit her job for two years to take care of her father, who had Parkinson’s disease.

“We realized, it’s time,” she said. “We need to do something about it.”

The first center opened in 2008 in collaboration with the group Services Now for Adult Persons in Bellerose. Every Wednesday, seniors would be brought to the Services Now facility to partake in activities, festivals and food geared toward the South Asian community. Today, India Home boasts four senior centers and has moved from being financed by individual donors to receiving New York City Council discretionary funding.

India Home partners with other centers, setting up weekly services with South Asian vegetarian food options and Hindi language services for seniors coming mostly from India. At the Jamaica Muslim Center, India Home debuted services in 2014 for Bangladeshi seniors from the community. The center provides halal food and Bengali language services. India Home also recently began offering case management services, helping seniors navigate benefits and services such as Social Security.

Kalasapudi said that the main areas for which South Asian seniors need services are language, food and socialization—especially during major festivals from South Asian culture.

“There are more than 200 senior centers in New York City alone, but South Asian seniors are not going there because of language and food barriers,” Kalasapudi said. “They develop long lasting friendships when they’re coming to the center every week— the socialization, being a geriatric psychiatrist, I know this is one of the preventive things for depression and dementia.”

Looking to the future, Kalasapudi hopes to do more work in creating affordable housing, establishing a central space exclusively for India Home and initiating social adult day programs that could aid dementia patients.

She is also proud of the work that India Home has done in spreading the word about the need for these services.

“In the last five years, I observe now there are some nursing homes, like, for example, one in in New Jersey and one in the Bronx, they started having a special wing for South Asian seniors to serve the food, what they like,” she said.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.