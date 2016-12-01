Dr. Navarra Rodriguez, MD

Share 0

President and Chief Medical Officer for AdvantageCare Physicians (ACPNY), one of the largest multispecialty practices in New York City, Dr. Navarra Rodriguez, who has more than 20 years of experience, oversees the medical leadership and health improvement activities.

Not only is she responsible for over 400 physicians at 36 locations throughout New York City and Long Island serving half a million patients each year, but she also continues to see patients at ACPNY’s office in Washington Heights.

Prior to being to CMO of ACPNY, Rodriguez was ACPNY’s Chief Population Health Officer and Chief Medical Informatics Officer. Her dedication to ACPNY doesn’t end there; she also led the organization’s transformation from traditional fee-for-service to patient-centric population health management, and she has been responsible for the integration of advanced clinical protocols, which has driven success for ACPNY’s population health management care model.

Rodriguez’s medical experience began at Harvard University, where she obtained her undergraduate degree, which led to her residency completion in internal medicine at New York Presbyterian Hospital, and then to her obtaining her medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Before joining the ACPNY team, Rodriguez served as the Chief Medical Officer for the Manhattan Physician’s Group.