Dr. Meenakshi Bharara: A Passion For Preventative Care

BY JON CRONIN

After completing her medical training in India, Dr. Meenakshi Bharara moved to the United States to pursue a new life with her husband.

Bharara’s interest in the medical sciences was awakened at a young age. When she was a girl in northern India, Bharara’s father was often ill. She said that when she was a child, the family would make frequent trips to the hospital and she was intrigued by the profession.

It was later discovered that her father had issues with his heart, fueling Bharara’s curiosity regarding the medical field into adulthood.

She received her medical degree and interned at Christian Medical College at Ludhiana, a premier institute in India. She then did her residency at the Catholic Medical Centers of Brooklyn and Queens, where she developed a passion for preventative and wellness care and became board certified in internal medicine.

In 1993, Bharara and her husband immigrated from Punjab, India, to California, where they lived for three years until deciding to move to New York City.

“Try to pick up new things and assimilate yourself,” Bharara said, providing advice to persons immigrating to the United States. “There are cultural differences and it takes time. Every country has its own rules.”

In 2004, she accepted her current position at AdvantageCare Physicians. She has now been practicing medicine for 18 years and been with ACPNY for 13 years. Aside from being a practicing physician, Bharara was—until last year—the medical director for three years for the Advantage-Care Physicians Jamaica Estates Medical Office. As a physician, Bharara is affiliated with Northwell Health at Forest Hills Hospital.

She takes care of a diverse group of patients who come from all parts of the globe, which she said is an accurate reflection of the panorama of Queens, which is known as the “world’s borough.” Her office provides services not only in English, but also in a number of other languages, such as Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Spanish, Creole and French

In addition to being a physician, Bharara is a wife and mother.

“I enjoy leading a balanced life and exercise,” Bharara said of her time off.

She said that she enjoys exercising, jogging, traveling and reading. Above all, she finds the experience of being a physician very rewarding.

Bharara added that she also enjoys participating in group health fairs sponsored by AdvantageCare Physicians, where she has the opportunity to educate the public on how to navigate everyday ailments and maintain physical health.

