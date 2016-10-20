Douglaston School Wins Blue Ribbon

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

PS 98Q elementary school, or the Douglaston School, was one of 279 public schools nationwide to be distinguished as a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School.

The school was named as an Exemplary High Performing School, making it among the top schools in the state.

Schools are nominated by their respective state’s Department of Education. Once nominated, they must complete an extensive application about their school practices. The award will be presented to PS 98’s Principal Lena Kim and teacher Mr. Julius Adams at a two-day award ceremony in Washington, D.C.

In an interview, Kim explained what set the Douglaston School apart.

“I am lucky in a way in that, in this community, everybody works together,” she said. “Teachers, staff and parent communities are very strong, so we are all working together with the same goal of helping our children together.”

Kim said that the school has initiated many unique programs to cultivate this leadership. With an emphasis on science, students from the Douglaston School will be partnering with the local community to clean up a nearby wetland. During the day, just before lunch, each teacher volunteers time to run a club for students—what Kim called “Douglaston Club Time,” with options for students including robotics, a stock market club and math olympiads.

Kim also talked about the schoolwide vocabulary program, where classrooms employ a “word of the day” based on an overall theme for the year. This year’s theme centers on words that help children express feelings and character, and October’s theme is confidence. Music teachers at the school turn these words into song for the kids to sing. It’s just one example of Douglaston’s multidisciplinary, cooperative and character-building approach.

