DOT: “Where Do You Want The Bus To Take You?”

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN, Editor

The city Department of Transportation has been holding public workshops to get a better idea of where residents want to go, how they want to go, and where they hang out.

At one recent public forum in Ridgweood at IS 77, residents traveled from as far away as Rockway Park.

Eric Beaton, DOT senior director of Transit Development, said these forums are meant to be informative sessions for the DOT. Beaton said they hope to find out the right routes for the Select Bus Service program and “see things we don’t usually see in our data.”

He said the information they get from these meetings and the 2,000 people that have taken a similar survey online, will become part of a citywide transit plan this fall.

At approximately 10 tables with five residents at each, Queens and Brooklyn residents highlighted areas that were difficult to get to by public transit.

With the exception of Northwest Queens, residents highlighted most of the borough as a transit desert. They included south Brooklyn and the Bronx has places they would like to see have better inter-borough transportation.

Perennial issues that came up were the crowding of buses at each stop (bunching) and frequency of service.

Joe Hartigan, a transportation and ferry advocate from Rockaway Park, said he feels sorry for the students in his area who take the bus two hours every day to get to Queens College. He also believes the SBS service should be made to terminate at the new ferry docks that will be rolled out in the next few years.

Rockaway Park Residents Marty Ingrahm and Danny Ruscillo felt that although the mayor plans to spend a lot of money the BQX street car, that money should be spent on better connecting the Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, through busing, reactivation of old railway lines or more BQX service throughout Queens.

Ingrahm agreed with Hartigan’s point, that bus service should always terminate at other modes of transportation, like a train or ferry.

Ingraham pointed out that the DOT has taken away bus stops in the Rockaways since SBS service has been implemented. He believes the change is unfair to people who have to walk and extra five blocks for public transit. Beaton stated later that the SBS service was streamlined because some stops did not have a lot of riders. He said riders have not been required to walk more than a block or two.

As to whether or not the DOT listens to the residents, Ruscillo said, “I hope so, if not it’s a good place to vent.”

The nextevent in Queens is in Elmhurst at Elmhurst Hospital Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m.