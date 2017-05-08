DOT Unveils Queens Boulevard Safety Plan

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

The city Department of Transportation has unveiled its safety plan for Queens Boulevard between Eliot Avenue and Yellowstone Boulevard that includes the addition of bike lanes, wider medians for pedestrian walkways and the removal of 198 parking spaces along the service roads.

Community Board 6 will hear a DOT presentation regarding the safety plan on May 10 and vote on it. The agency said that it has met several times with local residents, interviewed business owners, held a safety workshop and interacted with pedestrians along the corridor while drafting the plan.

The implementation of the safety plan is expected to begin in June.

According to the DOT, a total of 38 people have been killed or severely injured on Queens Boulevard in the 1.3-mile stretch between Eliot Avenue and Yellowstone Boulevard since 2010.

The project would include the installation of a bike lane beginning at Eliot Avenue. The DOT discovered that areas with bike lanes have doubled bike traffic and that 40 percent of people surveyed in the area by the agency said that they would use the lanes. The agency noted that there has been a 42 percent reduction of bicycle-related injuries since 2015 on sections of Queens Boulevard where the city installed bike lanes.

As part of the project, the DOT would permanently close a section of the service road and the boulevard at 66th Avenue. The agency would also expand curbs and extend islands for shorter crosswalks at 102nd Street and Yellowstone Boulevard.

The street side parking would disappear along the medians between Eliot Avenue and Yellowstone Boulevard. The boulevard would also be resurfaced between Yellowstone Boulevard and Eliot Avenue.

