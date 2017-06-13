DOT to Conduct Fresh Meadows Traffic Study

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer



The Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct a traffic study along Union Turnpike in Fresh Meadows, in response to high community demand and a request from Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest), Lancman announced on June 9.

In a letter to the DOT Borough Commissioner Nicole Garcia, Lancman asked for a traffic study to consider potential safety and traffic improvements along Union Turnpike. He wrote the letter following a tense town hall meeting between community residents and developer Meir Babaev, of AB Capstone, whose proposed day care center at 179-24 Union Turnpike has rankled neighbors. At the town hall, which Lancman attended, Babaev fielded angry questions and comments from residents, who feared the three-story building was too big, could encroach on neighbors’ personal space and would create hectic traffic problems on an already congested corridor.

When pushed by residents, Babaev said that he would consider doing a traffic study, although zoning laws did not require it.

According to Garcia’s letter, the traffic study would span Union Turnpike from Utopia Parkway to 188th Street, with particular emphasis on the western segments near Surrey Place, Kent Street and Chevy Chase Street, “given the local school, the current commercial nature of this area and plans for future retail and development on the horizon.”

The proposed day care is at the site of the former Carol School Supply Store.

“I am pleased that the Department of Transportation will be conducting a study to determine how we can improve safety along Union Turnpike,” Lancman said. “My constituents made their concerns very clear to me and it is important that we figure out ways to improve traffic patterns and keep people safe.”

Lancman had also requested that the DOT consider instituting “resident parking permits” to ensure that community members don’t see an impact on parking availability, but Garcia said that such a plan would require state legislation.

“AB Capstone welcomes the study from DOT and looks forward to working with the community and the councilman to try to alleviate residents’ concerns regarding the current proposed developments as well as the future of the Union Turnpike corridor,” Babaev said.

