Dominating Second Fuels Knights To Win

The No. 20 Knights seized control of Saturday’s nonconference road matchup against Franklin Pierce in the second quarter, outscoring the Ravens 21-4, before going on to win by a final score of 60-52. The win improves the Knights’ record to 9-3 heading into the holiday break.

Reigning ECC Player of the Week MacKenzie Rowland was impressive inside, scoring a game-high 19 points on 50 percent shooting and pulling down 15 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season. She also added four blocks and three steals to solidify the Knights’ defensive efforts. Freshman Beth Bonin recorded her first career double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing a career-best 12 rebounds, five of which came on the offensive end.

Queens College appeared buried in the snow to start the game, turning the ball over three times and missing two of their early chances inside. The Ravens jumped out to a 6-0 lead before sophomore Kaitlyn Mahon broke the ice by connecting on a jumper off an assist and offensive rebound by Madison Rowland. Franklin Pierce then raised their lead to seven thanks to consecutive baskets by sophomore Dana Campbell. Their lead creaked up to eight, 13-5, with 4:53 remaining in the first. Queens gradually chipped away, outscoring their opponents 11-4 to close the opening period down one, 17-16.

The tide turned in the second after MacKenzie scored four consecutive points to put Queens ahead, 20-17. Bonin drilled a three-pointer moments after another offensive second chance opportunity to start the Knights’ dominating 17-2 run to finish the first half. Bonin scored seven of her 11 points during the stretch before her assist on Emer Moloney’s jump shot at the buzzer lifted the Knights’ lead to 37-21.

MacKenzie connected on a jump shot to push the lead to 18 with two minutes having gone by in the third frame. Franklin Pierce was later able to shave seven points off the Knights’ lead after going on an 8-2 run to close the period. Queens led 47-36 heading into the fourth.

Baskets by MacKenzie and Moloney helped Queens College remain in control early on in the final period. Free throws by Campbell whittled the Knights’ lead to five with just under two minutes remaining in the game, which forced Knights’ head coach Bet Naumovski to take a timeout. MacKenzie missed a layup off the play Coach Naumovski drew up but was able to secure the offensive rebound and put it back up for a 57-50 lead with 1:01 remaining. Queens then converted three of their free throws in the final minute to win 60-52.

Campbell led Franklin Pierce in scoring with 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting and freshman Cameryn Wilson added 13 points and four assists. With the loss, the Ravens fell to 2-9 on the season.

The Knights return on Friday, December 30, when they play nonconference opponent Le Moyne at home. Tip-off at Fitz is scheduled for 4 p.m.

– Courtesy of Queens College