Disgraced Pol Monserrate Announces Bid

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Disgraced former state Sen. Hiram Monserrate has announced that he will run for the City Council in Queens’ 21st district, hoping to retake the seat he held before becoming a senator for the 13th district.

In 2009, Monserrate was expelled from the Senate following a misdemeanor conviction for assaulting his girlfriend. The assault was partly captured by a surveillance camera, which showed Monserrate dragging his girlfriend through an apartment vestibule.

He was also accused of slashing her face with broken glass. While his conviction didn’t include prison time, he pled guilty to charges of mail fraud in 2012 after it was discovered that he had inappropriately used government funds for his 2006 Senate campaign while still serving as councilman—which led to a sentence of two years in prison.

Monserrate announced his return to politics in an interview with NY1’s Errol Louis on May 16 as a group of protestors carrying signs reading “Women Deserve Better” and “Corona Doesn’t Want MonserRATe” gathered outside the NY1 office. Monserrate acknowledged his past controversies and expressed hope to move forward.

“I have made my mistakes. My mistakes are now in my past, several years ago,” he said. “I have moved on, my life has moved forward, everything moves forward. I’m now married to a beautiful loving person. The fact of the matter is the situations I have been involved in in the past have very little to do with what we’re dealing with today.”

Monserrate has been laying the groundwork for his latest political run in recent weeks, staging several rallies against Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan for a mall in Willets Point alongside several community groups and denouncing de Blasio and Monserrate’s soon-to-be opponent, Councilwoman Julissa Ferreras-Copeland (D-East Elmhurst), for their support of the plan.

Monserrate argued that an original plan for Willets Point that he supported along with de Blasio—when both men were in the City Council in 2008—was a better deal, featuring 5,500 housing units, with nearly 2,000 guaranteed units of affordable housing. But the new plans for the Willets West Mall, Monserrate alleges, include escape clauses that allow the developer to opt out of including affordable housing. Additionally, Monserrate has raised questions about a 2013 transaction during which the city sold a 23-acre parcel of land to the developers for $1 to begin development.

The project is currently tied up in a court battle over whether or not the city has the right to build a mall on what is technically public parkland following a successful lawsuit by state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) against the plan. The court originally ruled that the city would need to seek approval from the state legislature to move forward. Monserrate, the East Elmhurst Corona Alliance and others protested against the project outside the Appeals Court in White Plains as the city offered oral arguments in its appeal of the decision.

In his interview with NY1, he called the new Willets Pont deal “the greatest crime perpetuated on the county of Queens.”

“I would say that the mistakes of my past are just that. They’re mistakes that I committed,” he said. “That pales in anything in comparison to what’s happening right now in Willets Point.”

This latest attempt is not Monserrate’s first attempt at a return to politics. Earlier this year, he launched an unsuccessful bid for district leader in Corona and Elmhurst, falling within 100 votes of the winner, George Dixon.

The City Council race would also likely be an uphill battle for Monserrate, at least from a financial standpoint. So far, Monserrate has raised $9,257 for his campaign, while Ferreras-Copeland, his opponent, has raised $356,935. And if the modest protests outside NY1 last week are any indication, he will surely face questions about the decisions of his past.

Ferreras-Copeland declined to comment for this story.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.